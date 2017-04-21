by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Look out, here comes Gorillaz! A much-anticipated tour announcement was made this week when the eclectic British band revealed dates for its upcoming road outing, centered on the release of its newest album Humanz, which includes a Seattle concert this fall. This is the first time in seven years that the virtual group - 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russell Hobbs - will perform live in North America and the Emerald City is their only Northwest appearance. The tour also includes stops in Boston, Washington DC, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Miami, plus appearances at the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival (San Francisco), Meadows Music & Arts Festival (New York) and Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas). The Humanz Tour will feature Gorillaz co-founder and chief musician Damon Albarn, a real-life full band and guest artist collaborators, such as Jehnny Beth (Savages), Danny Brown, Benjamin Clementine, De La Soul, D.R.A.M., Peven Everett, Anthony Hamilton, Grace Jones, Zebra Katz, Kelela, Mavis Staples, Vince Staples, Popcaan, Pusha T, Jamie Principle and Kali Uchis, among others. Of course, the actual virtual group members will be present during the concert, which is always interesting to see. I loved their last performance at Key Arena back in 2010, during their 'Escape to Plastic Beach Tour,' and am looking forward to seeing them again on September 30 at the same venue. Tickets for Gorillaz are on sale now at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Additional tickets for Lady GaGa's 'Joanne World Tour' performance at the Tacoma Dome, on August 5, are available now for purchase. Thanks to an expanded set design, allowing fans to view the show from multiple levels and stages, more people will be able to attend the pop superstar's concert this summer. Lady GaGa is coming off a sensational appearance at Coachella and has released a new single from her album Joanne, titled 'The Cure.'



You might want to write these other new shows down: AFI on August 5 at the Paramount Theatre, Take Six on September 21-24 at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley and Simple Plan on September 3 at The Neptune (their September 2 concert is sold out, or close to selling out).



Guitar extraordinaire Kaki King will perform at the Tacoma Guitar Festival, happening April 29 and 30 at the Tacoma Dome. The event brings together entertainers, industry experts, equipment vendors and other exhibitors under one roof next weekend with King playing an hour-long set on Saturday afternoon. The openly Lesbian musician launched her career in 2002 with the debut recording Everybody Loves You and quickly became a household name in the instrumental guitar scene, playing a variety of styles that won her acclaim and a growing fan base. She collaborated with Foo Fighters on the album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace and then toured with the band on the Australian leg of the tour promoting that record. King is also a film composer, having scored the music for August Rush, Into the Wild and the Twilight movies. She and her wife Jessica have been married for four years. King will hop on stage early Saturday afternoon at 12:25pm. For more information on the festival, go to tacomadome.org/tgf.



Finally, Grammy-nominated alternative rock act Alt-J will perform an intimate show at Chop Suey this weekend, on Sunday, April 23 at 3pm, as part of an Endsession, sponsored by local radio station The End (107.7 FM). Go to 1077theend.com, or tune in for details on how to get into the show.



