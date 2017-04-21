                                 
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017
 
posted Friday, April 21, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 16
People's Academy for Community Engagement now accepting applications
Section One
People's Academy for Community Engagement now accepting applications

PEOPLE'S ACADEMY FOR
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
APPLICATION DEADLINE
FOR SPRING QUARTER - May 8
CLASSES BEGIN - May 27

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is accepting applications to the People's Academy for Community Engagement (PACE), its civic leadership development program for the next wave of community leaders. The Spring Quarter begins May 27 and runs through June 24.

During the 5-week program, 25-30 emerging leaders (18 years and up) will learn hands-on strategies for community building, accessing government, and inclusive engagement from experts in the field. PACE has a strong focus on Seattle's community and neighborhood organizations and the city's governmental structure and processes.

Spring Quarter will be held on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Topics include: Approaches to Leadership, Accessing City Government, Community Organizing, Inclusive Outreach and Public Engagement, Public Speaking, Conflict Resolution, and more.

Tuition for the 5-week program is $100. Tuition assistance is available. To apply, visit seattle.gov/PACE. Applications for all quarters are accepted on a rolling basis. The application deadline for the upcoming Spring Quarter is Monday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Given the popularity of the program, PACE is offered three times a year: Winter, Spring and Fall. For more information, visit our webpage and for questions, email PACE@seattle.gov.

Courtesy of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

