Mayor Ed Murray and the Seattle City Council are seeking community members to serve on the Seattle Renters' Commission (SRC). Established by ordinance in March, the SRC will advise the City on policies and issues of interest to renters citywide.



The Commission is composed of 15 members - six are appointed by the City Council, six are appointed by the Mayor, and one position will be filled by a young adult through the Get Engaged program. Two positions are selected by the SRC once established. Commissioners will serve without compensation.



The SRC will consist of people living in an array of rental housing types, including students, low-income renters, LGBTQ renters, people with past felony convictions, people in subsidized housing, and those who have experienced homelessness. It's also expected that members be geographically representative of Seattle. SRC meetings will be open to the public.



Those interested in being considered should complete the online application by Monday, May 1 by 5 p.m. If you cannot submit the application online, contact Seferiana Day at (206) 684-8806 and an application will be mailed to you or you can pick one up at the Seattle City Council main office - Seattle City Hall, 600 Fourth Avenue, 2nd floor, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also learn more on the Seattle Renters' Commission's website - https://www.seattle.gov/council/issues/renters-commission



