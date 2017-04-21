by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The trial in a lawsuit charging the University of Iowa with discriminating against a Lesbian associate athletic director started April 18 with both sides presenting opening arguments to the jury.



Jane Meyer claims she was transferred out of the athletics department and ultimately fired because her boss was uncomfortable with her sexual orientation and irritated by her complaints about gender discrimination in the department.



Lawyers for the university replied that Meyer was insubordinate toward her boss, athletics department director Gary Barta, after Barta fired her girlfriend, field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.



Meyer was senior associate athletic director at the University of Iowa for 13 years, from 2001 until 2014. She was then transferred to a different university job - construction manager - and eventually terminated in September 2016.



Meyer and Griesbaum had been in a relationship since 2004, and Griesbaum was fired in 2014 after players complained about her coaching style. Griesbaum is also suing the university, in a trial scheduled to begin June 5.



Meyer also charges that a male employee hired by the athletic department in 2014 was paid $70,000 more than she was, and that her relationship with her boss deteriorated after she complained about the apparent gender discrimination.



Meyer was hired at Iowa by then-athletic director Bob Bowlsby, who consistently praised her work. Barta replaced Bowlsby in 2006 and began distancing himself from Meyer, according to court documents.



In 2013, Barta decided to create a new position of deputy athletics director and informed Meyer that he did not consider her a qualified candidate.



Their relationship deteriorated even further after Barta fired Griesbaum on August 4, 2014, and Griesbaum sued the university. Four months later, Barta had Meyer reassigned to the construction department, citing Griesbaum's litigation against the school.



According to Meyer's attorney, Barta never intended for Meyer to return to the athletics department.



'Mr. Barta expects 100 percent blind loyalty and trust in his decisions,' the attorney told the jury. 'Jane's career in athletics is done regardless of what this verdict is. &The law and Iowa values support Jane.'



Meyer's older sister, Monica Nassif, told the jury that Meyer was 'devastated' by the loss off her athletics job.



'Here's a very accomplished woman at the peak of her career,' Nassif said. 'That is shell-shocking. Jane felt she was really knocked out of the job market.'



Jurors will be asked to determine if Meyer suffered workplace discrimination due to her gender and sexual orientation, as well as if she was treated differently after complaining about bias against herself and other female coaches.



The jury will also look at whether she was paid less than male coaches doing similar work.



