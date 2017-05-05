by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Thousands of people marched from Judkins Park to Seattle Center on May 1, while church leaders met at St. Mark's Cathedral to relaunch the Sanctuary Movement. And at City Hall, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to pass a city income tax by July 10.



Union workers and immigrants joined in a long march - larger than in recent years - through central Seattle. Along the way, marchers paused at some sites to support ongoing struggles.



At 12th and Alder, for example, the march stopped to offer solidarity to a 'pop-up block party' protesting plans for a new youth detention center. The column then proceeded to Seattle University, where the school administration is stalling a union contract for adjunct professors.



Downtown, members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and UNITE HERE (hotel and restaurant employees) lined the march route next to the new Amazon Doppler building to defend Muslim workers' right to pray.



Unlike previous years, the Seattle march saw few arrests and no violence, in spite of pro-Trump counterprotestors gathered at Westlake Park. In the end, pro- and anti-Trump forces shared a 'peace joint' and sipped Pepsi together in an ironic reference to a Kendell Jenner soda commercial.



Earlier in the day, church leaders gathered at St. Mark's Cathedral on 10th Avenue to promise unconditional support and sanctuary to refugees. St. Mark's is the headquarters of the local Episcopal diocese. The Roman Catholic center, St. James Cathedral, also participated.



Seattle was one of the pioneer cities in the original sanctuary movement during the civil war in El Salvador, from 1979 to 1992, and church leaders said they would relaunch the movement.



'On this day we commit ourselves to protect refugees, documented and undocumented. ... Our religious duty is to welcome the stranger as neighbor,' said Rev. Joanne Engquist of Gethsemane Lutheran Church.



Engquist quoted an evangelical church martyr, the Rev. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, executed by the Nazis, in a famous sermon on II Corinthians:



'Christianity stands or falls by its revolutionary protest against violence, arbitrariness, and pride of power, and with its plea for the weak. Christians are doing too little to make these points clear, rather than too much.'



Church leaders pledged to take four actions:



- Offer 'long-term, publicly communicated hospitality' for individuals and families at risk of separation from loved ones, 'especially children'



- Organize a 'rapid-response hub and support congregations, who will serve as places of respite and refuge on a short-term basis in the case of local raids, sweeps, or communal fear of harassment or hate violence'



- Provide escorts for immigrants going to community services, schools, hospitals, and 'sensitive locations,' as well as appointments with ICE, court hearings, and other places that might put immigrants in fear of arrest



- Counter hate 'rhetoric and action that prevents immigrants or refugees from full participation' in community life.



As marchers made their way through Seattle's streets, the City Council met and passed a resolution calling for a city income tax on high earners. In their resolution, councilmembers committed to produce a tax ordinance by July 10.



Part of the Trump-Proof Seattle campaign led by the Transit Riders Union, the idea of the city income tax is that it will likely be challenged in court, setting the stage for a state Supreme Court ruling on whether cities have the right to impose income taxes on their residents.



Campaign organizers said they think it likely the current court will overturn a Depression-era precedent that considered income taxes as unconstitutional taking of personal property.



