University Lutheran Church in Seattle culminates their year-long 100th Anniversary Celebration with a special worship service on Sunday, May 7th beginning at 9:30am. We are pleased to welcome Bishop Kirby Unti to our pulpit that day, and we anticipate raising the rafters with special music as well. All are welcome to join us for this festive service as well as the joyful reception to follow. We are located at 1604 NE 50th St.



This has been a busy year of celebration for ULC, beginning with our June 5, 2016 kick-off and the raising of our commissioned 100th Anniversary Banners. Anniversary activities have included guest preaching by former pastors, honoring those in the congregation who have been members for more than 50 years, breaking bread and sharing stories at potlucks, creating a video series highlighting the great things about our community and compiling a commemorative booklet highlighting our first 100 years. We're excited to see where the Spirit leads us in our next century.



About University Lutheran Church

ULC is a progressive Christian community, committed to welcoming everyone by embracing God's love and sharing that love with those around us. As followers of Jesus Christ, we are called to honor the dignity of every person and the intrinsic value of every creature, to celebrate the full humanity of every child, woman, and man, and to be faithful stewards of planet Earth.



As a primary expression of this vocation, ULC is committed to be an Advocating Congregation, speaking to elected officials and corporations on behalf of people who are marginalized or oppressed. Using letters, phone calls, and face-to-face conversations, we strive for justice and peace for all people in our community, state, nation and the world, and for the well being of God's creation.



ULC participates as a Greening Congregation with the ELCA's Earth Ministry. Our commitment to the care of God's creation motivates us to be good stewards of the resources that we have been given both individually and as a faith community.



To express our commitment to the full equality and acceptance of all persons, ULC is a Reconciling In Christ (RIC) Congregation. We publicly welcome lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. We affirm this welcome in our ULC hospitality statements by specifically declaring that people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome.



Our commitment to diversity also includes our worship services. Within the framework of a traditional worship service, we offer music and prayers from many cultures and styles during the course of the church year, including African, Latino, African-American spiritual, global, Taize, and others.



We are here to embrace a spirit of renewal as together we continually strive to understand what it means to follow God, to build upon what others have done before us and move boldly into the future. We are called to be Christ in the world. We Choose Love.



University Lutheran Church

1604 NE 50th Street

Seattle, WA 98105

206-525-7074

www.UniversityLutheranSeattle.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ulcseattle/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1_0pgjiBZt59IxKNJpIOIQ



Courtesy of University Lutheran Church



