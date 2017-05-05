                                 
Monday, May 08, 2017
 
posted Friday, May 5, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 18
POZSeattle celebrates 18th anniversary in Seattle
Section One
POZSeattle celebrates 18th anniversary in Seattle

Come celebrate with us!!

Please join POZSeattle in celebrating our 18th anniversary in Seattle, at a 'face-to-face' social networking group for HIV positive men and their friends.

The festivities will take place Wednesday, May 10th from 6-8:15pm at the Cuff Complex (13th & Pine). Meet us in the downstairs bar & patio for socializing to catch-up with old friends, to make new ones, and a whole lot of fun.



A special BBQ fare (Chicken & Ribs) will be provided&with all the extras. We will be asking for a suggested donation of $5.00 to offset the cost of providing this for YOU our loyal supporters for the past 18 years. No one is ever turned away due to lack of funds. Beverages will be provided as always by the Cuff at regular prices, and again is for all HIV-Positive men and their friends, family, support group, regardless of age, shape, size, color, or gender identity.

Special activities for the event include Raffle drawings for some fabulous prizes & our ever-popular 50/50 Raffle!

All of this to say 'Thank you, Seattle' for 18 wonderful years of social activities for us, by us!!

Your friends at POZSeattle

FESTIVAL OF RESISTANCE

Thousands march on May Day while churches promise sanctuary for immigrants and City Council Trump-proofs Seattle
------------------------------
House passes Trumpcare bill

It could be deadly for LGBT Americans
------------------------------
Bizarre developments in Ed Murray case

Lawyer posts King County Jail selfie with new accuser
------------------------------
Lawyer for man accusing Ed Murray fined for 'flagrant disregard' of legal norms

Lincoln Beauregard must pay $5K, judge says
------------------------------
MARK MY WORDS: Coming to terms with Marsha P. Johnson
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Victory for workers:

State minimum wage law is constitutional, judge rules
------------------------------
IN MEMORIAM

Local queer rights pioneer Tamara Turner

March 27, 1940 - March 22, 2017
------------------------------
University Lutheran Church culminates their year-long 100th Anniversary Celebration with a special worship service on Sunday May 7
------------------------------
POZSeattle celebrates 18th anniversary in Seattle
------------------------------
ROOTS to host community forum on LGBTQ homeless youth on May 10
------------------------------
Lambda Legal sues Mississippi funeral home for refusing to transport and cremate body of Gay man
------------------------------
You can sue Kim Davis
------------------------------
Scientists use gene editing to snip out HIV DNA

Possible cure for HIV?
------------------------------
Congressional Democrats reintroduce LGBT Equality Act
------------------------------
Equality Act reintroduced in Congress with unprecedented corporate support
------------------------------
Trump executive order targets reproductive choice, separation of church and state

No OK for anti-LGBT discrimination
------------------------------
Alabama's anti-LGBTQ adoption law H.B. 24 signed into law
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

