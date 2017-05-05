Come celebrate with us!!



Please join POZSeattle in celebrating our 18th anniversary in Seattle, at a 'face-to-face' social networking group for HIV positive men and their friends.



The festivities will take place Wednesday, May 10th from 6-8:15pm at the Cuff Complex (13th & Pine). Meet us in the downstairs bar & patio for socializing to catch-up with old friends, to make new ones, and a whole lot of fun.







A special BBQ fare (Chicken & Ribs) will be provided&with all the extras. We will be asking for a suggested donation of $5.00 to offset the cost of providing this for YOU our loyal supporters for the past 18 years. No one is ever turned away due to lack of funds. Beverages will be provided as always by the Cuff at regular prices, and again is for all HIV-Positive men and their friends, family, support group, regardless of age, shape, size, color, or gender identity.



Special activities for the event include Raffle drawings for some fabulous prizes & our ever-popular 50/50 Raffle!



All of this to say 'Thank you, Seattle' for 18 wonderful years of social activities for us, by us!!



Your friends at POZSeattle



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!