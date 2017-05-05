                                 
Monday, May 08, 2017
 
posted Friday, May 5, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 18
ROOTS to host community forum on LGBTQ homeless youth on May 10
ROOTS to host community forum on LGBTQ homeless youth on May 10

Greetings,

My name is Jordan Beaudry, and I am the Volunteer Services Manager at ROOTS Young Adult Shelter. ROOTS is the state's largest young adult homeless shelter; we serve 45 guests, ages 18-25, each night. Many of our guests are members of the LGBTQ community, and we're planning an event on May 10th to highlight the intersections between youth homelessness, queerness and race. Below is a blurb describing the event. Do you mind including it on your event calendar?

Are you interested in learning more about the barriers faced by homeless youth in the U-District? Join [43rd District State] Representative Nicole Macri, Monisha Harrell of Equal Rights Washington, community activist Nancy Amidei, ROOTS Anti-Oppression Team Co-Chair Karisa Morikawa, and ROOTS guests from 6:30pm-8pm on Wednesday, May 10th at University Christian Church [4731 15th Ave NE, Seattle] for ROOTS' Youth Homelessness Community Forum. At this event, we will learn from the direct experiences of homeless youth and hear from advocates and experts about the intersections between youth homelessness, queerness, and race. Bring your questions and participate in our audience Q&A. RSVP to volunteer@rootsinfo.org. We hope to see you there!

Warmly,

Jordan Beaudry

Volunteer Services Manager
He/Him/His Pronouns
ROOTS Young Adult Shelter
1415 NE 43rd St. Seattle, WA 98105
tel: 206-632-1635 fax: 206-632.5165
www.rootsinfo.org

ROOTS builds community and fosters dignity through access to essential services and a safe place to sleep for young adults experiencing homelessness. Courtesy of ROOTS

