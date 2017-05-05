by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Remember Kim Davis? Well, now you can sue her if she denied you a marriage license.



Davis was the county clerk in Rowan County, Kentucky, who refused to issue marriage licenses for same-sex couples even after the US Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Davis that legalized Lesbian and Gay marriages.



In fact, Davis refused to do her duty as a public official and issue the licenses even after she was explicitly ordered to do so by federal courts. She was then sued by same-sex couples whose marriages were held up by her obstinant refusal to do her job.



Eventually the state of Kentucky let her off the hook by removing from marriage license forms the space that required her signature.



Nevertheless, the couples who sued her incurred court costs, and they went back to court to force her to pay $233,058 in legal fees and costs.



Davis's lawyers - the anti-Gay Liberty Counsel - argued that since the state of Kentucky intervened to remove county clerks' names from state marriage licenses, the issue was moot.



A lower court ruled in Davis's favor, but the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said on May 2 that Davis can, indeed, be sued for her initial refusal to issue same-sex licenses.



The three-judge panel of the appeals court found that Gay plaintiffs David Ermold and David Moore, a couple who asked Davis for a marriage license, could recover costs from Davis. Their case now goes back to the original Kentucky state court, where it will be tried on its merits.



Michael Gartland, one of Ermold and Moore's lawyers, is hopeful that the ruling will stand, now that the case has been sent back to Kentucky.



'The next step will be to go to discovery and go to trial, where I am confident we will obtain a judgment against Davis,' he said.



The 6th Circuit's reasoning would apply to any same-sex couple who had been wronged by Davis.



Her attorneys can appeal for an en banc hearing at the 6th Circuit, meaning a trial before all the court's judges, or they could try to appeal to the US Supreme Court.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!