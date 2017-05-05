by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Researchers at Temple University announced on May 1 that they had successfully used a gene-editing technique to snip out HIV DNA from the genetic code of lab mice.



Their finding, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, may indicate a path toward a cure for HIV infections. The study, done in cooperation with University of Pittsburgh scientists, builds on previous experiments at Temple that involved genetic alterations to HIV viruses grown in lab dishes.



The new study is the first to demonstrate that HIV replication can be shut down and the virus eliminated from animal cells by using the gene-editing technology called CRISPR/Cas 9.



The method combines a synthetic 'guide RNA' - which researchers describe as a genetic analog of the search function on a computer - with an enzyme that acts like a molecular scissors. The study, co-led by Kamel Khalili, director of Temple's center for neurovirology, successfully used the gene-editing strategy in two mouse models. One represented a newly acquired HIV infection, when the virus is actively replicating. The other represented a chronic, or latent, infection.



A cure for HIV has eluded researchers because the virus can maintain a latent reservoir of infection in human cells. Modern antiviral drugs suppress replication of the virus so that only a tiny number of immune cells still carry the virus - so few, in fact, that the virus is undetectable - but if medication is stopped, the latent virus can begin to reproduce again.



After the success in removing HIV DNA from mice, the next step would be to repeat the study in primates such as monkeys, because they more closely mimic human HIV infection, Khalili said in a news release.



CRISPR technology is only six years old and has not yet been used in humans. Last year, a federal advisory panel approved a University of Pennsylvania proposal to use CRISPR to engineer immune cells to fight certain types of cancer, but the trial must still be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The ability to precisely edit genes is seen as a potentially revolutionary medical tool, and progress in the field is accelerating, scientists say.



For example, the University of Pittsburgh also announced on May 1 that it had used CRISPR in mouse models to cut out cancer 'fusion' genes - separate genes that fuse and promote malignancy - allowing scientists to combat liver and prostate cancers.



