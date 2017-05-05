by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



By a narrow 217-213 vote, the House passed the so-called American Health Care Act (AHCA, or Trumpcare) on May 4.



House Speaker Paul Ryan teamed up with Donald Trump to coerce Republicans to vote for the measure, even though most had not yet read the bill and it had not yet been scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).



Ryan and other Republican leaders cobbled legislation together at the last minute to appease both right-wing Freedom Caucus members and more moderate Republicans. In the end, only 20 GOP members defected, including Washington's Dave Reichert and Jaime Herrera Beutler.



Not a single Democrat voted for the bill.



To unite the two wings of their party - whose split over health care doomed the previous incarnation of the AHCA - GOP leaders crafted two amendments:



One would allow states to waive 'essential health benefits' requirements for insurers under Obamacare, including requirements that they cover mental health, prescription drug services, maternity care, and more.



A second would allocate $8 billion over five years to help states cover medical care for people with pre-existing conditions. Medical experts say that won't be nearly enough to protect people who will see their insurance disappear.



House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the money was a pittance compared with the likely need. 'It's a joke,' she said. 'It's a very sad, deadly joke.'



For LGBT Americans, the AHCA could quite literally be deadly.



According to a report issued by the prestigious Williams Institute on May 2, many LGBT people with pre-existing conditions - HIV, for example - could be charged so much more under Trumpcare that health insurance would literally be unaffordable.



Men who have sex with men are about 6% of the US adult male population but represent over 60% of the people living with HIV in the United States. An estimated one in six of this group will be diagnosed with HIV over the course of their lives, as compared to one in 51 men in the general population.



Transgender people, especially Transgender women of color, are more likely than cisgender people to be living with HIV. In the 2015 US Transgender Survey (USTS), 1.4% of respondents reported they were living with HIV, which is nearly five times the prevalence in the general population (0.3%).



Besides HIV infections, research shows that mood and anxiety disorders, attempted suicide, and self-harm are more common among LGB adults than non-LGB people. Studies also indicate that rates of depression, anxiety disorders, and attempted suicide are also elevated among Transgender people.



According to the 2015 USTS, 39% of Transgender respondents experienced serious psychological distress in the month before completing the survey, compared with only 5% of the general population.



In addition, LGB people were more likely to report tobacco use, drug use, and alcohol disorders than their non-LGB counterparts.



Treatment for all these conditions is now at risk if the Senate adopts Trumpcare as it was passed in the House.



According to the Williams Institute, nearly one million LGBT people could lose coverage under Trumpcare by 2026. While LGBT adults gained insurance coverage under the ACA at a higher rate than straight adults, they are now likely to lose coverage at a greater rate, the institute estimates.



