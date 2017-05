Meet Wheezy, a 14-year-old white and grey cat! Wheezy is a friendly girl that draws you in with her sweet face and beautiful blue eyes. She enjoys receiving pets and making small talk. Wheezy is ready to meet her new best friends and family today at Seattle Humane. Come sweep them off their paws and into your home today you'll be glad you did!



As with all of our cats, Wheezy has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King Country veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion-a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet Cyril, a handsome 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier. Cyril is strong, active and will need a lot of exercise to keep him happy in a new home. He likes long walks and would do well with a family who takes daily hikes or runs. Come meet Cyril at Seattle Humane today!



As with all of our dogs, Cyril is neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course a great way to start off on the right paw!



Resident dogs are required to visit Cyril prior to adoption. Cyril would do best in a cat-free home without children under the age of 10.



Next adoption promotions



Cinco de MEOW-O | May 5-7

Whats livelier than a fiesta and more fun than a piƱata? Its the fantastic cats at Seattle Humane! Say hola to the kitty amigo of your dreams Cinco de MEOW-o Weekend, running May 5th through May 7that Seattle Humane in Bellevue. Adoption fees are $5 for cats 1 year and up during this pet lovers fiesta. If weve enticed your cat-like curiosity, you have got-to meet these gatos.



Mothers Day Discount | May 8-14

Motherhood requires dedication, energy and unconditional love. Good pet owners share the same qualities. Meet fur babies this weekend at Seattle Humane in Bellevue. These sweet pets long for cuddly connections and deep understanding with their new moms-to-be. From May 12th through May 14th, meet your animal child and take $25 off adoption fees. Its time to cherish your nurturing side and fall in love with a pet in need.



