RISING UP

CALAMUS AUDITORIUM

AT GAY CITY

May 11-14 & May 18-21



Gay City Arts ends their 4th season, 'Uncontained,' with Rising Up: A Queer Social Justice Play, exploring community and relationships between Queer and Trans People of Color in Seattle in the face of heartbreak, displacement and survival. A Black Trans Woman exits a failing relationship and reenters Queer Community by way of her new residence in a 'Queer, Black & Brown, Disability Justice Informed, Anti-Racist, Feminist Co-op House' in the Central District. As Seattle changes, the characters are impacted and experience displacement but find survival, support and tenderness with each other. We learn about The Pearl, a beloved Queer meeting space and the fear of its closing, how heartbreak manifests differently in different bodies and experiences and in Queer Chosen Families.



Rising Up is written by Ebo Barton and Sarah Rosenblatt.



Ebo Barton is a nationally recognized spoken word and slam poet. This is their second production with Gay City Arts, the first being a spoken word exploration of self-love, How to Love THIS Queer Body of Color: An Unapology featuring Garfield Hillson, Donte Johnson and Nikkita Oliver. They placed 5th in the world at Individual World Poetry Slam in October 2016.



Sarah Rosenblatt is a Seattle-based comic artist and illustrator. Her comics are her way to visually map out complex political ideas and personal experiences in very direct and propagandistic ways. Her work has been featured in Autostraddle, truth-out and Inktart.



Rising Up is co-directed by Neve Andromeda Mazique-Bianco and Ebo Barton. Neve Andromeda Mazique-Bianco is an artist, activist and performer. They are a choreographer and performer of Sins Invalid and Mangoes with Chili and a well-known porn performer, erotic artist and award winner of Best Short in the Toronto International Porn Festival in their collaboration with Nikki Silver in White Fur.



Rising Up stars Scarlett D'Giacomo, Neve Andromeda Mazique-Bianco, Modessa Jacobs, Ashley Nieves, Skyler Ting, Garfield Hillson, Christian Swacker, Simone Dawson, Jordan Faralan and Jael Spinoza.







Rising Up will be presented at the Calamus Auditorium at Gay City (517 E Pike St.). All performances at 7pm. Tickets: $15 general admission, $20 sponsors, $12 students, seniors, folks with disabilities, 5 FREE radical hospitality tickets per show. https://www.gaycity.org/; http://www.strangertickets.com/events/43006871/rising-up

Rising Up will be ASL interpreted on one night and CART interpreted on another night. Please check the ticketing page for more details.



Accessibility Info

The Calamus Auditorium at Gay City is ADA accessible, has two single-stall all-gender restrooms, and is a fragrance-free space. For more information about accessibility at Gay City, please visit gaycity.org/access



It is Gay City's policy that smoking and use of fragrances are prohibited on Gay City Health Project premises, including all Gay City Health Project sponsored events and activities. The health of some of our staff, volunteers, and clients may be harmed by exposure to cologne, perfume, or other fragrances-which may cause difficulty breathing, migraine headaches, flu-like symptoms and more. These symptoms are not always readily apparent and sometimes show up hours later or persist for days after an exposure.



Coming to Gay City having used fragranced products on your body or your clothing means that those who are sensitive are faced with the choice to stay and get sick or leave and be unable to access important services or do their job. We ask your help in making Gay City accessible to all by coming to Gay City fragrance free.



Sponsor Tickets: Gay City relies on the generosity of our patrons and supporters to help bring about programs like Gay City Arts. Spending a little more on your ticket will help keep our program running and our ticket prices low.



Radical Hospitality Tickets: are provided as a homage to a concept first pioneered by Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis, meant to 'erase economic barriers in pursuit of building a truly inclusive' audience.



About Gay City Arts

Art is the voice, spirit and conscience of every community and is a vital tool for community reflection, dialogue and pride. Through Gay City Arts, Gay City collaborates with local LGBTQ artists to galvanize an audience for queer arts, foster the development of LGBTQ artists and works and facilitate artistic excellence that is accessible. Gay City Arts is committed to presenting challenging, dynamic and excellent queer art across a wide range of disciplines, including theater, music, dance, film, spoken word, literary and visual arts. Learn more: gaycity.org/arts



