... her highly acclaimed one-woman show, a journey of raunchy political incorrectness, hysterical song parodies and engaging storytelling



LADY BUNNY IN 'TRANS-JESTER!'

SIFF EGYPTIAN THEATRE

Thursday, May 11 @ 7pm



DON'T MISS THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED TRANS-JESTER!



In addition to new parodies which re-work selections from Adele, Rent and Bruno Mars to hilarious effect punctuated by zany 'Laugh-In' style zingers, Bunny has widened her repertoire to include some insightful social commentary. Trashing the current overemphasis on political correctness, Bunny breaks down some of the latest buzzwords that we're all supposed to remember for every occasion as we 'evolve.' Sometimes, Bunny feels that we're evolving away from common sense!



While Bunny shies away from politics in this performance - because one train wreck on stage per night is enough and we all need a break from this toxic election - she doesn't shy away from gender politics and the new pronoun we're forced to learn every time Will Smith's son puts on a dress. After Caitlyn Jenner reached out to Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz to become his 'trans ambassador,' Bunny feels that it's time for the gloves to come off. You don't want to miss Bunny doing Cait's twisted version of 'My Favorite Things.'



Theater queens rejoice! In her loooooong career in nightclubs, Bunny has never delved much into show tunes, but in Trans-Jester!, Bunny brings it on home with a show-stopping finale featuring two classics from Gypsy and Follies. The eclectic evening also resurrects songs by country star Lynn Anderson, Millie Jackson and even an original tune which pokes fun at the dating life of whatever sex it is you want to call this 'Lady.'



PLEASE NOTE: This show is raunchy. Not politically correct by any definition - that's the whole point! So if that's not your cup of tea, you should honestly skip it. Or prepare to grab a drink and laugh, cheer and possibly even be challenged by a salty old kook who isn't afraid to express herself from a viewpoint, which is often unique.



Trans-Jester! is written by Lady Bunny and Facebook sensation Beryl Mendelbaum.



PRAISE FOR TRANS-JESTER!

Michael Musto for Out.com writes: 'Long running drag star Lady Bunny is currently doing the most screamingly, gratifyingly, crap-your-pants funny show in town. Upstairs at the Stonewall, which was always a riot, Bunny is appearing in Trans-Jester!, poking merciless fun at PC normatives. She spins and shimmers in amazing voice. The show is all like that - raunchy and eye opening, fetidly appealing yet thought-provoking.'



John Cameron Mitchell (star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch): 'A scream for sanity from the nastiest, most big-hearted comic performer around.'



Huffington Post Gay Voices: 'A gag-worthy show you can't miss.'



TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now at www.Universe.com/TransJester. Prices range from $15 (Balcony), $25 (General Admission) $40 (VIP Meet & Greet). NOTE: SGN readers can get 20% off the regular ticket price using promo code: BUNNYSGN20. With the purchase of a VIP ticket, audience members are given priority seating (front rows center section), as well as attendance to the meet and greet with the living legend Lady Bunny herself, which takes place immediately following the show. These exclusive and limited VIP tickets are in short order, so be sure to get them before they sell out.



All tickets are open seating within the assigned sections. Doors open at 6:15pm.



QURB MEDIA GROUP

Qurb Media Group is a Seattle-based LGBT media and events company. Formerly Sinfinite Events, co-owners Arden Turnbull and Jimmy Scarpello have been active in the Seattle LGBT community for the greater part of the past 15 years. From co-chairing the events committee of the local branch of the Human Rights Campaign, to creating game changing nightlife events such as the famed 'ElektroPOP' Thursday night themed dance parties at the Baltic Room, and most recently working with drag icon Peaches Christ to bring her legendary drag parody stage shows to the Pacific Northwest, Arden and Jimmy have been working tirelessly to enrich their community with a variety of entertainment and community focused experiences.



