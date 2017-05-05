by Jessica Price - SGN A&E Writer



THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS:

THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND

THE TRIPLE DOOR

April 26-30



Verlaine & McCann Present's Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland triumphantly returned to Seattle's Triple Door last week with a few invigorating surprises and some returning favorites. The wild re-imagining of Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel could not have been given a more fantastical treatment than that of producers Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann (creators of the annual holiday extravaganza Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker), and this year's production did not disappoint.



Now in its 9th season, Through the Looking Glass debuted in spring 2009. Since that time the narrative has remained the same (a decidedly adult Alice encounters an unruly cast of characters in Wonderland's exclusive nightclub, The Looking Glass, and tries to oust the evil Queen of Hearts), though the production has continued to evolve. Verlaine & McCann's strength lies in constantly improving upon their original ideas, and like any professional dance company, in mixing rising talent with established dancers. Waxie Moon, Kitten La Rue, and Ben DeLaCreme were among the stellar original cast members whose interpretations set the tone, though it is now difficult to imagine the roles of the White Queen or Cheshire Cat without the incredibly talented dancer Tory Peil. Tory's embodiment of the Cheshire Cat reached a new level of sizzling feral behavior, not to mention her spot-on comedic talents as the White Queen.



Twin brothers Paris and Trojan Original are incomparable dancers, shining more magnificently with each performance since they were first cast as the Knave of Hearts and March Hare, respectively, a few seasons into the show's creation. (Trojan and Lily's 'Butterfly' duet was a standout this year as always: a cleverly executed metamorphosis of masculine and feminine pushing through the same diaphanous cocoon). The Tribellas' (aka Maiden Egypt, Ivy D'Vine, and Juwana Heart) 'Flamingos' number highlighted the trio's signature fusion belly dancing and elegant pink bejeweled plumes. Never one to be outdone, Miss Indigo Blue demonstrated how professional wild women do it with her return as the Mad Hatter and also as glamourous (yet decidely raunchy) Tiger Lily. The entire cast possessed a chemistry, lightness, and cohesion that made this year a standout run of performances, not to mention they were coupled with rich new sets designed by Footlight Award-winning scenic designer Julia Welch.



Grand scale ensemble endeavors with polish, panache, and sophisticated elements of ballet and gender-defying burlesque are Verlaine & McCann's trademark. With Through the Looking Glass they continue to fuse these elements, always pushing themselves and their dancers in challenging new directions.



Catch Verlaine & McCann's Burlesco DiVino: Wine In Rome at the Triple Door September 21-23.



