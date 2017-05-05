by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



In a bizarre new development in the allegations against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, the lawyer for the man suing Murray brought forward a new accuser.



Attorney Lincoln Beauregard filed a court document on May 3, alleging that Maurice Levon Jones also had sex with Murray when Jones was a teenager.



Along with the handwritten statement from Jones, Beauregard also filed a selfie showing himself clutching the document, with Jones, in an orange jumpsuit, on the other side of a plexiglass barrier. Beauregard later clarified that Jones is being held in King County Jail for failure to appear on a drug warrant.



'I was introduced to Ed Murray by Delvon Heckard as a teenager,' Jones's statement says.



'Mr. Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time. I have been to Mr. Murray's apartment in Capitol Hill too. Mr. Murray gave me money for sex. I am not part of any right-wing conspiracy. I am also gay. Signed May 2, 2017. Maurice Jones.'



Delvonn Heckard - whoever wrote the May 3 court filing misspelled his first name - filed suit against Murray April 6, charging that Murray paid him for sex in the mid-1980s, when Heckard was only 15 years old.



Heckard's lawyers publicized other allegations of child sexual abuse against Murray in an attempt to validate their client's claims. Jones is now the fourth person to accuse Murray.



Beauregard did not explain why he thought it added to Jones's credibility to file a photo of him in jail.



Murray's spokesperson, Jeff Reading, immediately responded with a statement denouncing Jones and Beauregard.



'Mayor Murray does not know this person,' Reading said.



'This is an ambush, copycat, false accusation that is being made without any details, evidence, timeline, or anything at all to substantiate its veracity. Mayor Murray has never had inappropriate relations with any minor, and Mayor Murray has never paid for sex. This allegation is false.'



Reading added that the 'read-'em-[and]-weep selfie of Beauregard and the beaming accuser is extremely odd and unsettling.'



Longtime friends of Murray also came forward to counter charges against the mayor.



'I remember just dragging him out to the bars every weekend and just saying 'Hey, let's go out, let's go dancing, let's hit some of the clubs in Seattle,' Manny Apostol told KING5 news.



Apostol said he spent so much time with Murray in the 1980s that it would have been hard for the mayor to hide a secret sex life.



'Spending so much time with him, I cannot even imagine him doing what supposedly happened. I believe him 100 percent, absolutely,' Apostol said. 'Which is why I'm doing this interview.'



Another friend defending Murray was Mark Kramer, who worked with Murray in Portland in the mid-1980s and was his neighbor and friend.



'Ed was comfortable in his sexuality, he was out, he was social, he had friends,' Kramer said.



Kramer said he also knew Jeff Simpson, one of the men who say they had sex with Murray as teenagers. Simpson was Murray's foster child for a short time next door to Kramer.



According to Murray, he sent Simpson back to a group home when Simpson was unable or unwilling to stop using drugs. Kramer says he saw nothing suspicious in Murray's relationship with the young man.



'We didn't see [Murray] cavorting, socializing with any other teenagers, underage folks. He had a social life, he had friends, as I recall he had a boyfriend for that period of time. So there was nothing unusual that we saw in that relationship [with Simpson],' Kramer explained.



Murray continues to assert his innocence and says the accusations against him when he is running for re-election are politically motivated. The senior partner in the law firm representing Heckard donated money to I-1515, the 2016 anti-Transgender initiative, which would have repealed part of Murray's signature legislative achievement, the 2006 LGBT civil rights bill.



A similar measure, I-1552, is now being circulated for signatures and may be on the November ballot.



