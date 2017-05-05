by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Lincoln Beauregard, attorney for the man accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex when he was underage, is guilty of 'flagrant disregard for established legal norms' and must pay a $5,000 fine.



The judgment was handed down May 4 by King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea-Galván. Murray's lawyers had requested the ruling after accusing Beauregard of headline-grabbing antics.



Murray's lawyers pointed out, for example, that Beauregard filed a subpoena and other court documents suggesting that an unrelated incident at Murray's house last June was a 'cover-up' of illicit sexual activity involving Murray's staff and Seattle police.



Murray called those claims 'outlandish' and released a statement from five friends who had been at the house that night, rebutting the claims.



Beauregard also released a strange selfie showing him with another of Murray's alleged accusers in a King County jail.



Supporting Murray's legal team, Seattle University ethics professor John Strait wrote in a court filing that he had never seen a lawyer behave this way 'in over 45 years of practice.'



Murray spokesperson Jeff Reading said that Alicea-Galván's ruling would help preserve the mayor's right to due process.



'We've said all along that opposing counsel seems more intent on trying his case in the court of public opinion than in a court of law, and today the judge agreed with us,' Reading said in a statement.



'Clearly, the judge was disturbed by opposing counsel's antics, and is taking the rare but serious step of sanctioning him. Mayor Murray deserves a right to due process, and it is our hope that the court's actions today will prevent opposing counsel from further undermining this basic right.' Beauregard told reporters he will appeal the sanctions on 'constitutional' grounds, and will push forward with the lawsuit charging Murray with abusing his client.



'I'll write a check, then we'll go fight the case on its merits,' Beauregard said.



