by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



The on-again, off-again Janet Jackson tour is apparently on again. Renamed the 'State of the World' tour, the R&B-pop icon's new itinerary has her stopping by Key Arena on September 27 and at Portland's Moda Center two nights later, on September 29. The 56-date run kicks off September 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Lousiana and will visit Phoenix, Dallas, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Boston and Nashville, to name some of the cities. Plagued by mixed reviews and reportedly disappointing ticket sales, then a surprise announcement that she wanted to start a family, Jackson postponed 75 shows in North America and Europe last year, in what was billed as 'The Unbreakable World Tour,' which included a Seattle concert. If you've been hanging onto those tickets all these months, contact the ticketing agent to find out if they can be traded for new ones, or inquire about a refund. The legendary performer gave birth to her first child in January, a boy named Eissa, with husband Wissam Al Mana, although it was announced this week as well that the couple is divorcing. Tickets go on sale May 5 (10am) at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



If you're a Linkin Park fan, get ready to do cartwheels from knowing that the band is touring again - after a multi-year break - and is scheduled to appear October 14 at Key Arena. The nu-metal group, which rose to international fame on the success of its early recordings, Hybrid Theory and Meteora, is putting out its seventh studio album on May 19 titled One More Light. I'm not crazy about the leadoff single, 'Heavy,' that features guest vocalist Kiiara, but I love Linkin Park's older material and certainly look forward to hearing their big hits, from 'In the End' to 'Numb' to 'What I've Done,' at Key Arena this fall. Tickets go on sale May 12 (12pm) at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



I forgot last week to mention one big concert announcement, which is Kendrick Lamar headed to the Tacoma Dome on August 1. This is the seven-time Grammy winner's huge road outing to support the release of DAMN, the hip hop star's fourth studio album, which proceeds his widely acclaimed 2015 record To Pimp a Butterfly. Tickets to see Lamar live at the T-Dome, plus opening acts Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., are on sale now at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Keep your calendar books open because I have several other new shows to tell you about, starting with Joshua Radin and Rachel Yamagata together with Brandon Jenner at The Neptune on July 22. Also coming this way soon are Cloud Cult at The Neptune on August 4, Mac DeMarco at the Moore Theatre on September 11, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Paramount Theatre on September 12, The War on Drugs at the Moore Theatre on October 9 and Afghan Whigs at The Showbox Market on October 18.



Dates for the 2017 Doe Bay Fest on Orcas Island, in the San Juan Islands, have been revealed. The tenth installment of this grassroots music and arts festival, set in the picturesque landscape of the waterside-situated Doe Bay Resort & Retreat, will take place on August 10-13. The lineup for the event, which has traditionally featured a great list of Northwest indie folk and rock acts, will likely not be unveiled until this summer and festival organizers have hinted at the possibility of not announcing the artist roster at all and instead allowing it to be a surprise to attendees, who flock to Doe Bay Fest yearly in droves and have made it a sold out event since its inception. For updates, go to doebay.com.



Finally, HBO premiered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony televised special last weekend and will continue to air it throughout the upcoming weeks. The program features performances by the 2017 class of inductees, including Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes, Nile Rodgers and Seattle's own Pearl Jam, who close out the ceremony with a few of their well-known songs, such as 'Alive' and 'Better Man.'



