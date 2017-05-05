The Seattle Public Library will host a FREE screening of Torrey Pines, a stop-motion animated film with a live musical score, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium, 206-386-4636.



Premiering at Seattle's TWIST (LGBTQ) Film Festival last year, Torrey Pines is a stop-motion animated feature film by local filmmaker Clyde Petersen. Based on a true story, the film is a queer punk coming-of-age tale that takes place in Southern California in the early 1990s. Raised by a schizophrenic single mother, Petersen's life story unfolds in a series of baffling and hallucinated events. With a mother fueled by hallucinations of political conspiracy and family dysfunction, 12-year-old Petersen is taken on a cross-country adventure that will forever alter the family as they know it.



The film is 60 minutes long and unrated. It will be presented with a live musical score performed by Petersen, Zach Burba, Jacob Jaffe, Steve Moore and special guests.



Petersen is a Seattle-based artist, working in film, animation, music, installation and more. He is a member of the transgender and queer communities in Seattle. He travels the world with his punk band Your Heart Breaks and hosts the Internet film series 'Boating with Clyde' in a small handmade boat in the Washington Park Arboretum.



His work has been featured around the world at the FLARE: London Lesbian and Gay Film Festival, SXSW, the Henry Art Gallery, the Walker Art Gallery, Portland State University, Western Washington University, Bumbershoot Arts Festival, Seattle Lesbian and Gay Film Festival and many other venues.



Library events are free and everyone is welcome. Registration is not required. Parking is available in the Central Library garage for $6 after 5 p.m. For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian at https://www.spl.org/



