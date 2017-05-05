by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



A Kittitas County Superior Court judge ruled on April 28 that I-1433, raising the state minimum wage to $13.50 an hour by 2020, is constitutional.



The cities of Seattle and SeaTac have established their own $15 per hour minimum wage laws by ordinance. I-1433 sets the minimum wage for workers in other parts of the state.



Judge Scott Sparks rejected all the claims in a lawsuit brought by the business groups that originally opposed the initiative: the Washington Retail Federation, Washington Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Business, Northwest Food Processors Association, and Washington Food Industry Association.



The business organizations were also joined as plaintiffs by three businesses in Kittitas and Chelan Counties.



I-1433 was passed by Washington voters in November by a convincing 57%-to-43% margin.



Sparks said in a letter accompanying his ruling that he adheres to the 'bedrock principle' that judges should not interfere with laws enacted by the people without a clear legal necessity. That means plaintiffs have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the law they are challenging is unconstitutional, he wrote.



In this case, 'plaintiffs have failed to establish that I-1433 has violated the Washington State constitution in any manner,' Sparks said.



The plaintiffs in the suit claimed that I-1433 violates the state constitution because it includes more than one subject matter, both minimum wage and paid sick leave. Several Tim Eyman initiatives have been struck down by courts on precisely this score.



Sparks sided with the state, however, saying that I-1433 was about labor standards generally, which includes both the minimum wage and paid sick leave.



Plaintiffs also said the title of the initiative inadequately described the contents of the measure, and that the initiative added to sick-leave laws without properly identifying the existing laws it was amending.



Sparks ruled to the contrary. The title of a bill 'need not be an index to the contents,' he wrote, but rather it should give a general idea of the scope and purpose of the measure.



Sparks also said mandatory paid sick leave was a new category of employee-leave law, and therefore it was exempt from the requirement that the law being amended had to be set forth in full.



Tony Malandra, a spokesperson for the National Federation of Independent Business, said his organization was 'discussing the next steps with the [anti-initiative] coalition.'



