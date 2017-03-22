Tamara A. Turner passed away on March 22, 2017 in Seattle, after a long battle with leukemia.



Growing up in Seattle, she graduated from Roosevelt High School. She earned a BA in history and a master's degree from the Graduate School of Library and Information Science at the University of Washington.



Tamara worked for various organizations as a librarian, including Rainier School in Buckley, Northwest Biotherapeutics in Bothell, and Pacific N.W. Cancer Foundation. From 1977 to 1994 she served as the Director of Medical Library Services at Children's Regional Hospital and Medical Center in Seattle. During that time, she was heavily involved in SAHLC (Seattle Area Hospital Libraries Consortium), an organization that initiated mutual projects and collaboration among these medical libraries.



Compassion and work on behalf of others were Tamara's hallmark. She made a lifetime commitment to revolutionary feminism when she joined the Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women in the early 1970s. She led in developing the groups' understanding of LGBTQ liberation and co-authored the book Gay Resistance: The Hidden History. She was on the initial staff of the Freedom Socialist newspaper, and masterminded its humor spin-off, 'The Scrocialist.' Her social activism motivated her to play a major role in negotiating the first Pierce County Library Contract, and to perform in the Alice B. Theater play Hidden History: True Stories from Seattle's Gay and Lesbian Elders, documenting the performers' lives before the presence of the gay liberation movement.







Besides Tamara's many hobbies, she had a passion for music, books, cinema, and of course her cats. She will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, optimism, enthusiasm and strength of character. Tamara is survived by brothers Michael, (Cindy Johnson), Ralph, (Caryl), niece Lisa Turner, and her longtime friend and companion Raya Fidel.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. A memorial celebration will be held Sunday, June 18 at New Freeway Hall, 5018 Rainier Ave S. in Seattle. Write or call for information: (206) 985-4621, fspnatl@igc.org.



