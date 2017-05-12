by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Your mom worked hard to raise you, and if she's like most modern moms, she also worked hard at a job to help feed you and keep a roof over your head.



Honor her and her hard work - and honor the work of millions of moms like her - by making sure to buy her some union-made candy this Mothers' Day.



Many top-grade chocolates are made by workers represented by the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers (BCTGM) and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW).



Ghirardelli, Hershey's, Russell Stover, and See's Chocolates are all union made.



Buy Mom some flowers too. Many union markets have floral sections, and they'll be happy to help you.



The same markets will have bakeries for Mom's favorite cake and deli sections - often with catering services - where you can get all the makings for a Mothers' Day brunch.



You can find a full list of union grocery stores in Western Washington at the UFCW 21 website: https://www.ufcw21.org/shop-union/



UNITE HERE 8 also has a list of caterers on its website, or if you'd rather take Mom out, a list of union restaurants: https://www.unitehere8.org/2006/01/local-8-caterers/



If you expect visitors from out of town, or if you have to travel to Mom, UNITE HERE also has a list of union hotels: http://www.fairhotel.org/



Finally if you want to get Mom a special gift Macy's, Macy's Furniture Gallery, Del-Teet Furniture, and Woodside Braseth Gallery are all union shops. So is C. C. Filson if Mom's the outdoorsy type.



By the way, the unions that will help you celebrate your mom are also leaders in the fight for a democratic and inclusive union movement that defends LGBT rights.



