|
|
|Mothers' Day: celebrate Mom and good union jobs
|
by Mike Andrew -
SGN Staff Writer
Your mom worked hard to raise you, and if she's like most modern moms, she also worked hard at a job to help feed you and keep a roof over your head.
Honor her and her hard work - and honor the work of millions of moms like her - by making sure to buy her some union-made candy this Mothers' Day.
Many top-grade chocolates are made by workers represented by the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers (BCTGM) and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW).
Ghirardelli, Hershey's, Russell Stover, and See's Chocolates are all union made.
Buy Mom some flowers too. Many union markets have floral sections, and they'll be happy to help you.
The same markets will have bakeries for Mom's favorite cake and deli sections - often with catering services - where you can get all the makings for a Mothers' Day brunch.
You can find a full list of union grocery stores in Western Washington at the UFCW 21 website: https://www.ufcw21.org/shop-union/
UNITE HERE 8 also has a list of caterers on its website, or if you'd rather take Mom out, a list of union restaurants: https://www.unitehere8.org/2006/01/local-8-caterers/
If you expect visitors from out of town, or if you have to travel to Mom, UNITE HERE also has a list of union hotels: http://www.fairhotel.org/
Finally if you want to get Mom a special gift Macy's, Macy's Furniture Gallery, Del-Teet Furniture, and Woodside Braseth Gallery are all union shops. So is C. C. Filson if Mom's the outdoorsy type.
By the way, the unions that will help you celebrate your mom are also leaders in the fight for a democratic and inclusive union movement that defends LGBT rights.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of the Ed Murray era
------------------------------
Seattle mayoral race: Ed out, Bob Hasegawa and Jenny Durkan in
------------------------------
Chechnya opens concentration camps and tortures Gay men
------------------------------
Life expectancy near normal for young HIV patients on ART, new study shows
------------------------------
JESSE'S JOURNAL: Equality March: For Unity and Pride
------------------------------
Seattle Pride names 2017 parade announcers
------------------------------
Queeraoke: A Karaoke and Open Mic Night at the Seattle Public Library May 19
------------------------------
End AIDS Washington launches speaking tour in May to destigmatize Sex Without Condoms
------------------------------
Wife of Pulse gunman loses appeal, will stay in jail
------------------------------
Mothers' Day: celebrate Mom and good union jobs
------------------------------
Christian activist pies Gay Qantas CEO
------------------------------
Trump losing ground with his base, new poll shows
------------------------------
Gay bashing not a hate crime, West Virginia Supreme Court rules
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
------------------------------
Congressional Democrats reintroduce LGBT Equality Act
------------------------------
Equality Act reintroduced in Congress with unprecedented corporate support
------------------------------
Trump executive order targets reproductive choice, separation of church and state
No OK for anti-LGBT discrimination
------------------------------
Alabama's anti-LGBTQ adoption law H.B. 24 signed into law
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------