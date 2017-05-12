by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump is losing ground with his core constituencies, a new Quinnipiac poll shows. The poll, released May 10, shows Trump with a negative-22-point approval rating, a near-record low.



Trump is now down 36%-58%, just slightly higher than his all-time low of 35%-57% on April 4. His numbers in the poll immediately prior, released on April 19, showed him with a 40%-56% negative approval rating.



While previous polls had indicated that Trump's support was still solid with people who voted for him, the latest numbers show significant erosion among Trump's base.



'Critical are big losses among white voters with no college degree, white men, and independent voters,' Quinnipiac concluded.



Trump is down 29%-63% among independent voters, a drop of 16 points from his April 19 rating of 38%-56%.



Among white voters with no college degree - the demographic that arguably delivered the presidency to Trump - his approval is now evenly split, with 47% approving and 46% disapproving. In the April 19 poll, he was 19 points ahead with this group, 57-38.



Among white men, Trump dropped from a 53%-41% approval margin in the April 19 poll to a near-even split now, with 48% approving and 46% disapproving.



Voters are also taking a dim view of several of Trump's personal qualities:



o By 61% to 33%, respondents said that Trump is not honest, compared to 58% to 37% on April 19.



o By 56% to 41%, respondents said that he does not have good leadership skills, about the same margin as in the previous poll.



o By 59% to 38%, respondents said that he does not care about average Americans, compared to 57% to 42% on April 19.



o By 66% to 29%, respondents said that he is not level-headed, compared to 63% to 33% last month.



o By 64% to 32% respondents said that he does not share respondents' values, compared to 61% to 35% in the April 19 report.



'There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



'The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees, and independent voters; the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump's first 100 days were mainly a failure; and deepening concerns about Trump's honesty, intelligence, and level-headedness are red flags that the administration simply can't brush away,' Malloy added.



On the other hand, not everything is bleak for Trump. Quinnipiac's respondents believe that Trump is a strong person, by a 62%-35% margin. And they say he is intelligent, by 56%-41% points.



Nevertheless, respondents said they want Democrats to control Congress after the 2018 midterm elections, by a 54%-38% margin.



'This is the widest margin ever measured for this question in a Quinnipiac University poll, exceeding a five-percentage point margin for Republicans in 2013,' Quinnipiac noted.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!