Meet Annie, a beautiful 7-year-old white and grey kitty! Annie is a gentle soul who seeks a quiet house without children or other pets. In return for this peaceful home, she offers love and affection galore. She is a very sweet cat who loves to follow her best friends around and receive pats and head scratches, or get a good snuggle session. Annie is currently cozied up at PetSmart in Overlake, a Seattle Humane satellite partner location. Come meet Annie today - she might be the best friend you've been searching for!((As with all of our cats, Annie is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet Buster Brown, Meet Buster Brown, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, who would love to be your adventure buddy. This sweet boy loves to explore & his nose will happily lead you anywhere you want to go. His tail is nonstop and he'd do well with an energetic owner who can let his personality really shine. If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy, then come meet him today at the Seattle Humane - you'll be glad you did!



Resident dogs are recommended to visit Buster Brown prior to adoption. Buster Brown would do best in a cat-free home without any children under the age of 8. Please see our adoption advisors for additional behavior information. As with all of our dogs, Buster has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Next adoption promotions



Mother's Day Discount | May 8-14

Motherhood requires dedication, energy and unconditional love. Good pet owners share the same qualities. Meet fur babies this weekend at Seattle Humane in Bellevue. These sweet pets long for cuddly connections and deep understanding with their new moms-to-be. From May 12th through May 14th, meet your animal child and take $25 off adoption fees. It's time to cherish your nurturing side and fall in love with a pet in need.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!