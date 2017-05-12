                                 
Sunday, May 14, 2017
 
posted Friday, May 12, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 19
Seattle Symphony presents Broadway Rocks with Seattle Men's Chorus and guest soloists May 19-21
Arts & Entertainment
Seattle Symphony presents Broadway Rocks with Seattle Men's Chorus and guest soloists May 19-21

For the first time ever the Seattle Symphony and Seattle Men's Chorus team up to perform the great rock and contemporary Broadway hits. Conductor Steven Reineke along with SMC and a trio of Broadway singers will take you on a musical romp including hit songs from The Lion King, Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera and many others. Featuring guest soloists: Capathia Jenkins, Christiane Noll and Rob Evans. Fri/Sat May 19 & 20 @ 8pm; Sun May 21 @ 2pm. Benaroya Hall, S. Mark Taper Auditorium, 3rd Ave. & University St. Tickets start at $34. Box Office: 206-215-4747; 866-833-4747; http://www.seattlesymphony.org/

------------------------------

------------------------------

