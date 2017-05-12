|SIFF announces lineup for Seattle International Film Festival's 43rd edition
------------------------------
Seattle Symphony presents Broadway Rocks with Seattle Men's Chorus and guest soloists May 19-21
------------------------------
MOR presents new commissions on Europe's Roma people during the Holocaust
------------------------------
28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - NYC; Debra Messing calls on Ivanka Trump; 'It's time to do something': Billy Porter receives the Vito Russo award
------------------------------
Rainbow City Performing Arts -
MEET OUR NEW DIRECTORS
------------------------------
Shirtless Sondre Lerche brings pleasure to Seattle
------------------------------
Lea Michele explores places of love and emotion at the Moore Theatre
------------------------------
To Bring You My Love:
PJ Harvey in peak form at the WaMu
------------------------------
U2 descends to Seattle with 30th anniversary tour of The Joshua Tree
------------------------------
A Magic Flute full of magical touches
------------------------------
Seattle Opera's The Magic Flute
An addendum
------------------------------
Seattle Shakespeare Company presents a 1930s movie musical A Midsummer Nights Dream
------------------------------
An American in Paris - sacre bleu
------------------------------
5th Avenue Theatre and Broadway composers team up to raise money for famed Oregon high school theater program!
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Letters
------------------------------
Frank Ocean cancels Sasquatch appearance; Against Me! headed to Seattle in September
------------------------------
Ritchie's King Arthur a schizophrenic reworking of a legendary tale
------------------------------
Hawn's return makes Snatched a comedy bargain
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------