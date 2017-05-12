Program features world premieres of works by composer Mary Kouyoumdjian and choreographer Olivier Wevers



Music of Remembrance (MOR) presents the world premieres of two newly commissioned works at its concert at Benaroya Hall's Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall (3rd Ave & Union St.) in Seattle on May 21 at 5pm, with a free pre-concert interview with the composer and choreographer at 4:15 p.m. Tickets: $30 - $45 available online at http://bit.ly/Ceija



American composer Mary Kouyoumdjian's new work 'to open myself, to scream' shares the story of Romani artist Ceija Stojka, who survived three concentration camps to become a noted painter and writer. The work combines live chamber music with electronic recording, and incorporates visual imagery by the Syrian-Armenian artist Kevork Mourad.



The program also features the world premiere of a new dance work by Olivier Wevers of Seattle's contemporary dance company Whim W'Him. Wevers' choreography is set to Osvaldo Golijov's 'Lullaby and Doina' from the composer's film music for The Man Who Cried, depicting the doomed young love of a Jewish woman and a Roma man.











In addition, the program includes songs by Erich Korngold performed by San Francisco Opera mezzo-soprano Catherine Cook, and chamber works by Karl Weigl, Hans Gál and Mieczyslaw Weinberg performed by MOR's instrumental ensemble, largely drawn from the Seattle Symphony.



MOR commissions and performs music that highlights the resilience of persecuted peoples. 'Music of Remembrance's roots are in the music that commemorates the Holocaust and the voices it silenced,' says MOR's Artistic Director Mina Miller. 'Those events have profound resonance for our world today. We've failed to learn from history if we choose not to speak and act on behalf of people whose rights and dignity are threatened in our own time.'



About Music of Remembrance

MOR remembers the Holocaust through music, and honors the resilience of all people excluded or persecuted for their faith, nationality, ethnicity, gender or sexuality. In addition to rediscovering and performing music from the Holocaust, MOR has commissioned and premiered more than 20 new works by some of today's leading composers, telling stories of tragedy, courage and inspiration.



Courtesy of Music of Remembrance



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!