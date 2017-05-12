GLAAD, the world's LGBTQ advocacy organization, honored Debra Messing, Billy Porter, and outstanding LGBTQ images in film and television at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on May 6. The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.



At the ceremony, Andrew Rannells presented Debra Messing with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, which is presented to media professionals who, through their work, have increased the visibility and understanding of the LGBTQ community.



In her speech, which received multiple standing ovations, Messing called on everyone to raise their voices and call the Congressional Switchboard in Washington, D.C. She also spoke directly to Ivanka Trump:



'It's not enough to simply say that women's issues are important to you. It's time to do something. You can change the lives of millions of women and children just by telling your dad stories about real people who are suffering. Don't let him separate immigrant mothers from their American-born children. Don't let him take health care away from women who need it. Don't allow him to make trans kids like Gavin [Grimm] fight in court for their basic human dignity.'



Also at the event, surprise guest Rosie O'Donnell presented Billy Porter with the Vito Russo Award, which is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance. O'Donnell also announced a surprise donation of $100,000 to fund GLAAD's work to advance LGBTQ acceptance and fight back against the Trump Administration's recent attacks on LGBTQ Americans.



In his acceptance speech, Porter received a standing ovation for an impromptu song and called attention to the Trump administration's attack on 'all of us.' He urged Americans to take action:



'From slavery to emancipation, to the 13th Amendment, to Jim Crow to the Civil Rights Movement, from Stonewall to AIDS, to Marriage Equality - remember whose shoulders we stand on. Let's use the historical strides we've made as a nation to empower us as warriors on this battlefield for equality.'



Zachary Quinto and Janet Mock presented the award for Outstanding Talk Show Episode to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah for its interview about transgender issues with Angelica Ross. Trevor Noah and Angelica Ross accepted the award on the show's behalf and called for transgender equality.



Don Lemon presented the award for Outstanding Documentary to Investigation Discovery's Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four. Elizabeth Ramirez accepted on the documentary's behalf, joined onstage by Cassandra Rivera, Anna Vasquez, and director Deborah Esquenazi and producer Sam Tabet.



Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin presented the award for Outstanding Reality Program to Oxygen's Strut, which followed a group of transgender models. Executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and model and actress Isis King accepted on the show's behalf, and were joined onstage by cast members Cecilio 'CeCe' Asuncion, Laith De La Cruz, Dominique Jackson, Isis King, Ren Spriggs, and Arisce Wanzer.



GLAAD previously announced that it was acknowledging two web series, Her Story (HerStoryShow.com) and We've Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com), and music video 'Sin Ir Más Lejos' by Gema Corredera, with Special Recognition Awards.



Additional special guests included: Nico Tortorella (Younger); Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek); AnnaSophia Robb (Mercy Street) Zeke Smith (Survivor); Supreme Court plaintiff Gavin Grimm; and GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.







Following is a complete list of the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards recipients that were announced Saturday May 6 in New York. (Additional 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were presented in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on April 1.)



The following five awards were presented live on stage:

o Excellence in Media Award: Debra Messing (presented by Andrew Rannells)



o Vito Russo Award: Billy Porter (presented by Rosie O'Donnell)



o Outstanding Talk Show Episode: 'Angelica Ross' The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) [accepted by: Trevor Noah, Angelica Ross]



o Outstanding Reality Program: Strut (Oxygen) [accepted by: executive producer Whoopi Goldberg, and cast members Cecilio 'CeCe' Asuncion, Laith De La Cruz, Dominique Jackson, Isis King, Ren Spriggs, Arisce Wanzer]



o Outstanding Documentary: Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (Investigation Discovery) [accepted by: Kristie Mayhugh, Elizabeth Ramirez, Cassandra Rivera, Anna Vasquez, and director Deborah Esquenazi and producer Sam Tabet]



The following eight awards were announced from the stage:

o Outstanding TV Journalism - Newsmagazine: 'Church and States' VICE on HBO (HBO)



o Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: 'Gay Community in U.S. 'Forged in Fire' The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)



o Outstanding Newspaper Article: 'Permission to Hate' by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)



o Outstanding Magazine Article: 'HIV Mystery: Solved?' by Tim Murphy (The Nation)



o Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Teen Vogue



o Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: 'After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos' by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)



o Outstanding Music Artist: Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death (Warner Bros. Records.)



o Outstanding Blog: Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters (holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com)



About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.



Press release and photos provided by GLAAD through Outviewonline.com



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!