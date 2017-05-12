TIMOTHY V. NORRIS JR.

Tim will join us as Artistic Director of Rainbow City Performing Arts as well as Director of Rainbow City Band!



Tim is thrilled for the opportunity and excited to begin his service to the Seattle community, increasing the reach and impact of an already phenomenal group of musicians in the Rainbow City Band. He has served as the Artistic Director of the LGBA (Lesbian and Gay Band Association) affiliated organization, the Oak Lawn Band, since 2013. During his seven years living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, he has performed with and conducted ensembles both nationally and abroad from the Meadows Wind Ensemble, the Cathedral of Hope Orchestra, multiple school ensembles in Texas and Ohio, to the Bucharest National Symphony of Romania and the Chisinau National Chamber Orchestra in Moldova.



Tim graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2009 with a Master's of Music in instrumental conducting. He also earned a Master's in orchestral/opera performance, and Undergraduate degrees in trombone performance, and education with a minor in composition from Ohio University. In conjunction with his education, he worked for several years to bolster Ohio's musical culture by serving in the community as: Assistant Conductor to the Ohio University Symphony Orchestra and Opera; Musical Director of the Ohio Valley Summer Theater; Conductor of the Athens String Orchestra; Student Teacher and Marching Band Assistant in the Athens City Schools; and Conductor of a number of other community ensembles.



Tim's awards and honors include an SMU President's Award for Academic Innovation, Artistic Fellowship and Graduate Assistantship from the SMU Meadows School of the Arts, Graduate Service Award and Artistic Fellowship from the Ohio University School of Music, the Evelyn Houk Trombone Performance Award, and the first annual Ohio University Marching 110 Arrangement Competition Award. Tim has had the honor of presenting workshops and educational clinics across the U.S. including for the Ohio Music Education Association, Music Educator's National Conference, and International Trombone Association. Tim is currently a member of the LGBA Board of Directors.



ERIN HOWARD

Erin will join us as Assistant Conductor of Rainbow City Band and the Interim Director of Purple Passion Swing Band is in the works!



Erin is looking forward to working with the Rainbow City Concert Band and Purple Passion Swing Band! She is very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with such wonderful people to build community and create beautiful moments through music. Community is a core value for Erin in her professional and personal life. Currently Director of Bands for the Granite Falls School District, Erin has been studying conducting throughout her career as a public school teacher. Erin has previously been co-conductor of the University of Washington Concert Band and studied conducting with Tim Salzman and Dr. Giselle Wyers at the UW, Dr. Mallory Thompson from Northwestern, Steve Davis at The conservatory of UMKC, and Edward Dolbashian at the University of Missouri. This summer Erin will be conducting in the Cal State L.A. Conducting Symposium hosted by Dr. Emily Moss. Erin holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degree in music education with an emphasis in instrumental conducting from the University of Missouri and University of Washington, respectively.



Our Mission

Rainbow City Performing Arts provides opportunities for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and allied to share their musical talents through public performances. We foster music education, friendships and community giving.



Our Vision

Rainbow City Performing Arts envisions a world that promotes healthy attitudes about being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and allied.



Rainbow City Band is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our tax identification number is 91-2018261. Please help us by making a tax-deductible contribution online. http://rainbowcityband.com/



