                                 
Sunday, May 14, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, May 12, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 19
Shirtless Sondre Lerche brings pleasure to Seattle
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Shirtless Sondre Lerche brings pleasure to Seattle

by Jerry Peerson - SGN Contributing Writer

SONDRE LERCHE
COLUMBIA CITY THEATER
April 29

At age 34, Norwegian musician Sondre Lerche is already a veteran of the music world. For over 15 years, he has been heralded as one of his generation's most clever and talented song crafters. Last week, Lerche brought his Pleasure tour to Seattle's 100-year-old Columbia City Theater, despite two band members' visas being declined - something we may see more of over the next four years. But as Lerche mentioned on Facebook before the tour: 'Pleasure can't be stopped.' Throughout Saturday's show he enamored his Seattle fans for two hours with his catchy melodies, comedic stage-banter, a dance party, and some sweaty skin.

Sondre's three backing musicians were the first to appear onstage. Quickly setting the mood, they vamped on the pulsating, synth-heavy intro to 'Soft Feelings' from Lerche's 2017 album, Pleasure. Making his grand entrance from stage left, uproarious applause greeted the singer, who quickly crooned, gyrated and strutted around the stage with boundless energy. Dressed in black with a white tank top and white Asics, the handsome, shaggy haired, blue-eyed performer pumped up the packed crowd between songs with quips to maintain their energy: 'We wanna see you dance!'

There were smiles for miles between Lerche and his drummer, Dave Heilman, for the first half of the third number 'Phantom Punch.' The two were clearly enjoying themselves while playing the funky, four-on-the-floor, disco-tinged track, but a couple minutes into the song, Lerche appeared to be struggling with one of his guitar effects pedals. Visibly, Lerche was having technical difficulties, but not a beat was dropped and the song ended as strongly as it started.

The audience was entertained by about five minutes of the singer's quirky, off-the-wall stage banter as he attempted to fix the pedal issue. Heilman held the singer's microphone so as to give the crowd some unscripted comedic entertainment while they tried to fix the equipment. After citing Beyoncé's grandmother on making lemonade out of lemons, Sondre asked the audience, 'What do we do now?' One fan shouted, 'Take off your shirt!' as another jokingly stated, 'Stop the show?' Lerche quickly pounced on the latter and delivered a deadpan, 'The show's cancelled,' which was met with both laughter and exuberant opposition. Without the pedal issue fully resolved, Lerche heralded an improvised set, saying, 'Welcome to soundcheck!'

The seasoned professional persevered and adapted his songs on the fly to still give the crowd a roiling good time, with occasionally a genuine new intimacy that came from an unplanned orchestration on a few songs. On 'No One's Gonna Come' from 2001's Faces Down record, Lerche sat on the edge of the stage guitarless, holding the microphone and singing directly to the crowd. At one moment he invited a young female fan to rest her hands on his knee while he serenaded her love-struck eyes as if the theater had disappeared around them. After the number, the singer revealed, 'That's the first time in the history of that song that I sang it without playing guitar,' and then joked, 'I'm going to fire the guitar player [himself], he's done!'

When Lerche stepped away from the microphone to offer up a jazzy, stripped down, solo version of 'My Hands Are Shaking,' the audience was already singing along before the completion of the first line. And during Sondre's more raucous rock selections 'Two Way Monologue' and 'Bad Law,' he naturally emulated a youthful Michael J. Fox playing guitar in scenes from Back to the Future when Lerche slid on his knees, then fell with his back flat on the floor still strumming his guitar.

The final selection of the main set was slightly unconventional, but like much of the night a welcome surprise. As his band broke into a techno-infused, instrumental dance jam, Lerche stripped to his tank top and made his way to the GA floor for ten minutes of dancing with his fans. After a short backstage break, the singer reappeared shirtless and eating a banana. While tossing the peel to the side of the stage he stated, 'I've never been half nude on stage, so there's a lot of firsts here tonight,' then broke into a one-song encore, an a cappella version of 'Human Hands.'

Technical difficulties aside, Lerche's high energy, prodigious talent and amiable approach enraptured the crowd throughout the night. 'I think I'm going to remember this show forever,' he said, adding another Beyoncé reference with, 'We just juggled some lemons. We're boiling up here in lemonade!' He even hilariously trolled recently defamed Fox News host Bill O'Reilly when he faux-angrily yelled out 'We're going live!' before starting one song.

Not only was Sondre Lerche's Pleasure tour not stopped by visa issues or technical difficulties, it came to full fruition and exceeded expectations. Last Saturday, his music flourished and evolved with energy, with help from sexy dance moves onstage and off, and lots of laughs in Columbia City.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
SIFF announces lineup for Seattle International Film Festival's 43rd edition
------------------------------
Seattle Symphony presents Broadway Rocks with Seattle Men's Chorus and guest soloists May 19-21
------------------------------
MOR presents new commissions on Europe's Roma people during the Holocaust
------------------------------
28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - NYC; Debra Messing calls on Ivanka Trump; 'It's time to do something': Billy Porter receives the Vito Russo award
------------------------------
Rainbow City Performing Arts -

MEET OUR NEW DIRECTORS
------------------------------
Shirtless Sondre Lerche brings pleasure to Seattle
------------------------------
Lea Michele explores places of love and emotion at the Moore Theatre
------------------------------
To Bring You My Love:

PJ Harvey in peak form at the WaMu
------------------------------
U2 descends to Seattle with 30th anniversary tour of The Joshua Tree
------------------------------
A Magic Flute full of magical touches
------------------------------
Seattle Opera's The Magic Flute

An addendum
------------------------------
Seattle Shakespeare Company presents a 1930s movie musical A Midsummer Nights Dream
------------------------------
An American in Paris - sacre bleu
------------------------------
5th Avenue Theatre and Broadway composers team up to raise money for famed Oregon high school theater program!
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Letters
------------------------------
Frank Ocean cancels Sasquatch appearance; Against Me! headed to Seattle in September
------------------------------
Ritchie's King Arthur a schizophrenic reworking of a legendary tale
------------------------------
Hawn's return makes Snatched a comedy bargain
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News