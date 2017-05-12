by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



LEA MICHELE

THE MOORE THEATRE

May 8



There are striking similarities between Rachel Berry, the character Lea Michele played for six seasons on 'Glee,' and the real life Lea Michele. They both ambitiously chased after their dreams of becoming a star - on Broadway, on TV and any direction the spotlight was pointed at - and they each succeeded (well, Berry's television series flopped after its first episode). But unlike the prudish, panties-in-a-twist diva that Berry was, Michele is much more down to earth and feisty without being bitchy; in fact, at Monday evening's concert at the Moore Theatre, she unleashed the 'f' word enough times to earn a trip to the confession booth.



At the Moore, Michele appeared relaxed and confident, as well as cheery and grateful to be standing in front of a live audience. Her concert was simple, short and sweet, clocking in around an hour and fifteen minutes. She was witty, something I hadn't expected from someone who I imagined to be reserved and shy.



The thirty year-old soprano began her show by singing 'Cannonball' from her first album Louder, wearing a loose black and grey diamond-patterned dress. It was sophisticated, but not overstated, much like her performance; she didn't overdo it.



'I was the most excited to come to Seattle!' said a bubbly Michele. 'Because I've never been here before.' She then told everyone in the crowd, which leaned heavily toward Gay men of various ages and young straight women, that she perused the streets of the Emerald City while she was in town and even stopped to throw the fish at Pike's Place Market.



The show featured a good amount of songs from Michele's new album, Places, which just came out April 28, including 'Run to You' and 'Love is Alive,' which she exploded on with her powerful multi-octave pipes.



Places actually debuted atop the Billboard pop charts in its first week of release, surprising critics who negatively described Michele as an unorthodox pop singer.



'When people tell you that you can't do something, tell them to go fuck themselves,' she exclaimed to the roar of the audience.



Before diving into 'Heavy Love,' Michele jokingly asked a fan in the front row 'Wanna get that?' after their cell phone lit up, either from an incoming call or text message. And before wailing on a beautiful version of 'Sentimental Memories,' she mentioned to everybody that writing songs for both of her albums was 'also an opportunity to write about ex-boyfriends who fucked me over.'



She shared another story, this one about the ballad 'Anything's Possible,' in which she had a confrontation at a yoga class with the songwriter MoZella, who at first wouldn't let her record it. Eventually, and after a good laugh, the track was put on Places. The live rendition of it at the Moore was sensational.



From her 'Glee' days, Michele performed two full numbers, a cover of Pink's 'Glitter in the Air' and a lovely reworking of the Bob Dylan classic 'Make You Feel My Love,' also recorded and released as a single by Adele. I wish she'd sang more 'Glee' material, as she only did snippets of 'Poker Face,' 'The Scientist' and the comedy series' signature tune 'Don't Stop Believin'.'



She closed out the main set by performing her take on the Barbra Streisand gem 'My Man,' but returned for an encore to cap the concert with 'You're Mine.'



I would've liked to hear more music at Monday's show, at least a good 90 minutes worth. But I was satisfied with the performance, nonetheless. Lea Michele is taking this moment in her life to shine, and she's doing so rather brightly.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!