by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Want the bad news first? Frank Ocean has pulled out of this month's Sasquatch Festival due to production delays beyond his control. He hasn't played anywhere close to Seattle since he launched his 2012 tour at The Showbox Market, so fans were eagerly looking forward to his appearance at The Gorge Amphitheatre over Memorial Day weekend. On the bright side, he's been replaced by electro-rock act LCD Soundsystem, which disbanded six years ago and regrouped just recently. They're most known for their hit singles 'Daft Punk is Playing at My House,' 'All My Friends' and 'I Can Change.' The Sasquatch Festival is happening May 26-28 with a lineup that also includes Chance the Rapper, Twenty One Pilots, MGMT, The Shins, Phantogram, Mac Miller, Kaytranada, Bleachers and many more. For details and more information, go to sasquatchfestival.com.



Against Me! has announced a September 9 performance at The Showbox Market, as part of its headlining North American fall tour. The punk band, featuring Transgender lead singer Laura Jane Grace, is also supporting Green Day's massive summer outing on select dates. Against Me!, which interviewed with Seattle Gay News when the frontperson was still identified as Thomas Gabel, is going on the road for its own headlining tour to support last year's release Shape Shift with Me. The Florida four-piece burst onto the music scene with the alternative rock hit 'White People for Peace,' from the 2007 album New Wave. For tickets, visit showboxpresents.com.



If you were already thinking of attending Linkin Park's upcoming concert at Key Arena, on October 14, you might wanna know that hip hop legend Snoop Dogg has been added to the bill. The rap icon is joining the hard rock group on many of its 'One More Light World Tour' October dates.



A few more new concerts to mention are Rise Against at White River Amphitheatre on July 3, Waxahatchee at The Neptune on July 24, George Clinton & the Parliament Funkadelic at The Neptune on July 28, Meek Mill & Yo Gotti at WaMu Theater on August 8, Paul Weller at The Neptune on October 18 and Halsey at Key Arena on November 10.



Finally, log onto npr.com for a 'First Listen' of the Hello, Dolly! new Broadway Cast Recording featuring Bette Midler belting out the numbers of the musical revival, which earned her a Tony Award nomination last week. The album is available for streaming on NPR's website, a consolation to anyone that isn't able to fly out and see the show at the Shubert Theatre in New York.



