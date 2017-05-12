Seattle Pride has released the lineup for announcers for the 2017 Pride Parade. With three stages located throughout the parade route, local talent was selected by the Seattle Pride Board of Directors.



Announcing from the Westlake Stage, Seattle Pride chose Abbey Roads, The Lady B and DonnaTella Howe. Abbey Roads, an up-and-coming Seattle performer, is becoming a local big-name after a Pacific Northwest tour of Bob the Drag Queen and Peaches Christ's "Legally Black" show. The Lady B is a Seattle performer with a focus on community outreach to local marginalized people. DonnaTella Howe, who just finished her reign as Olympia XLV for the Imperial Sovereign Court of Seattle, will be returning to host the Westlake stage once again.



At the 4th and Bell Stage, the announcers will be TylahMayJackson, Violet DeVille, and Diva le Deviant. TylahMayJackson has grown her reputation in Seattle with her work fundraising for queer youth, through organizations such as Misfits Nightclub and Lambert House. Violet Deville has been a local burlesque performer in Seattle since 2010, with a career that has toured both coasts of the country. Diva le Deviant is a burlesque performer with Seattle's Sinner Saint Burlesque, a local burlesque troupe which has toured across the country, as well as internationally.



Wrapping up the parade route at the L Stage are the infamous Tricky D and D Dynasty of Dapper Down Productions. Tricky D is also the first Drag King Magician, as well as the founder of Dapper Down. It is a firm belief of Dapper Down that community support and elevation of local non-profits aiding the community is an important role, and exercise their beliefs by organizing fundraising events to provide aid to non-profits they work with. The Seattle Pride Parade takes place annually on the last Sunday in June. The 2017 Parade will be held on Sunday, June 25th. Visit SeattlePride.org to register your group or find out how you can participate in creating a memorable day by becoming a Pride volunteer.



Seattle Pride is a non-profit organization based in Seattle, WA, whose purpose is to create unity, honor diversity, and achieve equal human rights throughout our region and the world. Seattle Pride is focused on informing and educating the community on LGBT issues through community outreach and produced events, including the Seattle Pride Parade and the Volunteer Park Pride Festival.



