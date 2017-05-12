The Seattle Public Library will host an open mic and karaoke night for LGBTQ teens, young adults and their allies from 4pm to 7pm, Friday, May 19 at the University Branch, 5009 Roosevelt Way NE, 206-684-4063.



Library events are free and everyone is welcome. Registration is not required. Free parking is available in the branch parking lot.



LGBTQ teens, young adults and their allies are invited to share original songs, poems and stories at this open mic and karaoke night. Snacks and prizes will be available. Karaoke will be provided by Ggnzla Records.



For more information, call the Library at 206-684-4063 or Ask a Librarian at http://www.spl.org/



