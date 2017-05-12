When we talk about sex, the conversation often focuses on safer sex, prevention, and the dangers and negative impacts of sex without condoms. Condomless sex still occurs, though - all while our conversations tend to avoid the topic. It's time to shift the narrative to reflect our realities.



During the month of May, End AIDS Washington welcomes HIV activist Alex Garner for a four city speaking tour of 'Sex Without Condoms: A Raw Conversation' around the state to discuss and work to understand what sex without condoms means to all members of the LGBTQ community.



This honest, sex-positive and affirming conversation is a chance for LGBTQ community members to talk about complex issues surrounding the sex they have. It is also an opportunity to explore the stigma and cultural stereotypes associated with condomless sex and combat the negative consequences of such stigma. The evening aims to clarify the potential risks associated with condomless sex and how the idea of 'safety' has shifted due to recent advancements in HIV science. To broaden the scope a bit more, a representative from the HIV Law & Policy Institute will speak to the dangers and impacts of HIV criminalization laws, as well.



All four events will have local PrEP resources and navigators available on site.



These four events are the start of a much-needed conversation around queer sex and sexual health. What this evening is not is a debate about whether or not sex without condoms is good or bad. It happens. The goal is to better understand what sex without condoms means in terms of pleasure, intimacy and politics.



Check out the details below and join us for an open discussion!



Vancouver: Monday, May 15, 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Presented by: Cascade AIDS Project, Southwest Washington

Top Shelf Martinis

600 Main Street

Vancouver, WA 98660



Seattle: Tuesday, May 16, 7:00 - 9:00 PM

Presented by: Gay City Health Project

Calamus Auditorium

517 E Pike Street

Seattle, WA 98122



Bellingham: Wednesday, May 17, 7:00 - 9:00 PM

Presented by: Lifelong AIDS Alliance

Lifelong AIDS Alliance - Bellingham

115 Unity Street

Suite 302

Bellingham, WA 98225



Tacoma: Thursday, May 18, 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Presented by: Pierce County AIDS Foundation, Rainbow Center, and The Mix

Rainbow Center

2215 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402



Courtesy of Gay City Health Project



