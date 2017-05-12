|
|
|Wife of Pulse gunman loses appeal, will stay in jail
|
by Shaun Knittel -
SGN Associate Editor
Noor Salman, wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, lost her appeal to be released from jail May 10.
A panel of the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruled that Salman should remain in jail until her trial next March.
Salman is charged with obstruction and aiding and abetting her husband, who opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., last June. Forty-nine people were killed inside the Gay dance club in an attack that earned the distinction of being the worst mass shooting in recent US history.
In February, a federal judge in California ordered a mental exam for Salman, and a prosecutor said she was asked by her husband which would inspire more outrage - an attack on a nightclub or an attack on a Disney complex.
Federal prosecutor Sara Sweeney said at a hearing in US District Court in Oakland, Calif., in February that Salman participated in scouting the Pulse nightclub, as well as City Place and the Downtown Disney complex in Orlando, days before the shooting attack.
Prosecutors also claim that Salman changed her story to the FBI - first saying she was unaware of the attack and later admitting she saw Mateen leave their home on June 11 with a firearm and a backpack of ammunition and describing him as being 'pumped up.'
'I knew when he left he was going to commit the attack,' Sweeney said Salman told investigators.
Salman appealed to the appellate panel, which said her release would pose an unacceptable risk of flight and danger to the community.
She is being held in federal custody and has pleaded not guilty.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of the Ed Murray era
------------------------------
Seattle mayoral race: Ed out, Bob Hasegawa and Jenny Durkan in
------------------------------
Chechnya opens concentration camps and tortures Gay men
------------------------------
Life expectancy near normal for young HIV patients on ART, new study shows
------------------------------
JESSE'S JOURNAL: Equality March: For Unity and Pride
------------------------------
Seattle Pride names 2017 parade announcers
------------------------------
Queeraoke: A Karaoke and Open Mic Night at the Seattle Public Library May 19
------------------------------
End AIDS Washington launches speaking tour in May to destigmatize Sex Without Condoms
------------------------------
Wife of Pulse gunman loses appeal, will stay in jail
------------------------------
Mothers' Day: celebrate Mom and good union jobs
------------------------------
Christian activist pies Gay Qantas CEO
------------------------------
Trump losing ground with his base, new poll shows
------------------------------
Gay bashing not a hate crime, West Virginia Supreme Court rules
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
------------------------------
Congressional Democrats reintroduce LGBT Equality Act
------------------------------
Equality Act reintroduced in Congress with unprecedented corporate support
------------------------------
Trump executive order targets reproductive choice, separation of church and state
No OK for anti-LGBT discrimination
------------------------------
Alabama's anti-LGBTQ adoption law H.B. 24 signed into law
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------