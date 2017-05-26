LGBTQ community members are invited to participate in 'Aging the LGBTQ Way' on Saturday, June 3, at Seattle City Hall. The forum starts at 10am (arrive at 9:30am to visit the resource fair). Hear Mayor Ed Murray and community leaders. Learn what the Aging with Pride: National Health, Aging, Sexuality and Gender Study can tell us about Seattle. Consider the intersections between sexuality, gender, race, and social justice. Help inform #agefriendlySeattle with your own views about LGBTQ equity, respect, and inclusion; economic and housing security; social and civic engagement; and aging, health, and community services. Lunch and afternoon appetizers are included at no cost. Pre-register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LGBTQforum060317. For more info, e-mail agefriendly@seattle.gov or visit Age Friendly Seattle on Facebook and Twitter.



