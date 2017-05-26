                                 
Friday, May 26, 2017
 
posted Friday, May 26, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 21
Capitol Hill Clean Sweep June 4
Section One
Capitol Hill Clean Sweep June 4

Kick off Pride Month on June 4, at Cal Anderson Park (1635 11th Ave. at E. Howell St.) 10am-1:30pm, by helping to clean the streets and public spaces of Capitol Hill. We feed you (well, Starbucks, Sizzle Pie, Nuflours, and a few other local businesses feed you...), give you a free stylish t-shirt, and you give a nice polish to Capitol Hill in preparation for Pride Month.

REGISTER TODAY (FREE): http://www.strangertickets.com/events/43915072/capitol-hill-clean-sweep-2017-a-partnership-between-the-capitol-hill-chamber-and-pridefest

PUT TOGETHER A TEAM! Teams are generally 6-10 people. Companies and non-profits are encouraged to put a team together and to wear your own t-shirts to promote your contribution. Or wear ours. Or wear both!

Music provided by Kendall's DJ & Event: DJ's LA Kendall, Tony Burns & Kid Amiga

Thanks to Central Co-op @ 16th & Madison, Seattle, Coca-Cola, Nuflours, Sizzle Pie, and Starbucks for keeping our volunteers fed and hydrated!

And a huge THANK YOU to this year's generous sponsors whose contributions make Clean Sweep possible! Blanton Turner, Broadway BIA, Coca-Cola, The Derschang Group (King's Hardware, Linda's Tavern, Oddfellows Cafe & Bar, Smith, Tallulah's), Hunters Capital, Nyhus Communications, ReachNow, Recology, Republic Services, & Swedish.

Courtesy of Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce and PrideFest

Mayor Ed Murray and Generations Aging with Pride host 'Aging the LGBTQ Way' June 3
------------------------------
Seattle to host sister march for Washington DC National Pride March June 11
------------------------------
Rev. Troy Perry, founder of LGBTQ denomination, first American to receive Cuba's CENESEX award
------------------------------
Think twice before you support I-1552, religious leaders tell their colleagues
------------------------------
Dismiss the lawsuit, Ed Murray's attorneys ask court
------------------------------
Pride Foundation awards $438,000 in scholarships to 108 student leaders
------------------------------
Gay City Arts, Season 5: RESISTANCE!

September 2017 through May 2018

Gay City Arts now accepting applications until June 7 at 5pm
------------------------------
'Family 2.0: An Asian Pacific Islander LGBTQ Gathering' a huge success!
------------------------------
AGING WITH PRIDE

NATIONAL HEALTH, AGING AND SEXUALITY/GENDER STUDY
------------------------------
Burien Pride launches first annual Burien Pride Festival June 3
------------------------------
Pride of Ellensburg to host 2nd annual Pride Parade and Festival June 3
------------------------------
New City of Seattle fund seeks new ideas for achieving results and racial equity
------------------------------
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to speak at hate group convention
------------------------------
Patty Murray introduces federal $15 per hour minimum wage bill
------------------------------
Betsy DeVos OKs anti-LGBT discrimination by schools
------------------------------
Health care catastrophe if Trump gets his way

23 million to lose insurance; deep cuts to HIV services, research
------------------------------
Ex-waiter sues New York restaurant for HIV discrimination
------------------------------
Teen may proceed with gender transition without parental consent, Minnesota court rules
------------------------------
'First Trans Chechen' speaks on Russian TV

Chechens demolish Gay concentration camp, fate of prisoners unknown
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

