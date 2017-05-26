Kick off Pride Month on June 4, at Cal Anderson Park (1635 11th Ave. at E. Howell St.) 10am-1:30pm, by helping to clean the streets and public spaces of Capitol Hill. We feed you (well, Starbucks, Sizzle Pie, Nuflours, and a few other local businesses feed you...), give you a free stylish t-shirt, and you give a nice polish to Capitol Hill in preparation for Pride Month.



REGISTER TODAY (FREE): http://www.strangertickets.com/events/43915072/capitol-hill-clean-sweep-2017-a-partnership-between-the-capitol-hill-chamber-and-pridefest



PUT TOGETHER A TEAM! Teams are generally 6-10 people. Companies and non-profits are encouraged to put a team together and to wear your own t-shirts to promote your contribution. Or wear ours. Or wear both!



Music provided by Kendall's DJ & Event: DJ's LA Kendall, Tony Burns & Kid Amiga



Thanks to Central Co-op @ 16th & Madison, Seattle, Coca-Cola, Nuflours, Sizzle Pie, and Starbucks for keeping our volunteers fed and hydrated!



And a huge THANK YOU to this year's generous sponsors whose contributions make Clean Sweep possible! Blanton Turner, Broadway BIA, Coca-Cola, The Derschang Group (King's Hardware, Linda's Tavern, Oddfellows Cafe & Bar, Smith, Tallulah's), Hunters Capital, Nyhus Communications, ReachNow, Recology, Republic Services, & Swedish.



Courtesy of Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce and PrideFest



