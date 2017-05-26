Burien Pride is excited to announce the first annual Burien Pride Festival on June 3 from 10am-10pm. The LGBTQ+ event is open to all ages and everyone is welcome.



Burien Pride was an idea born out of necessity when community members decided it was time to stop complaining about various ailments (homelessness, theft, crime) in Burien and do something for the good of all people.



'We are a group of local Burien residents and business owners who came together to create a day where we celebrate and recognize the LGBTQ+ community; this day is Saturday June 3rd,' said committee member Debra George. George is also the director of C.A.R.E.S. (Community Animal Resource & Education Society) in Burien. All money raised at the first annual Burien Pride Festival will go to Burien C.A.R.E.S., the local non-profit animal shelter.



In addition to George, diverse committee members include a teacher at the Highline School District, a technical lead at Facebook, a stay-at-home mom, a journalist, an events coordinator, and additional community leaders.



'We look forward to an event filled with love, laughter, and community,' said Burien Pride committee member Nick Skolness.



Within one week of the announcement, the following businesses and causes have thrown their support behind Burien Pride: Discover Burien, Pit Stop Taproom & Pub, Black Zia Cantina, The Seattle Lesbian, Seattle Women's Pride, B-Town Blog, and The Point.



Committee member Joey Gerretsen, who co-owns Pit Stop Taproom & Pub with her husband John, said: 'As a business owner, and community member in this wonderful city of Burien, it just made sense to be part of such a monumental celebration. I am proud to be a part of the team that is helping Burien progress forward with compassion, love, and understanding.'



The Burien Pride committee is comprised of nine members and of those members, four are members of the LGBTQ+ community. The mix of personalities is an integral part of the group's strength.



'We are all looking forward to welcoming the Burien LGBTQ+ community, our friends, and allies to our first annual Burien Pride Festival,' said committee member Sarah Toce. 'Now more than ever, we need to unite as a community and bring positive change into the world.'



Toce is the founder and producer of Seattle Women's Pride. She also owns the award-winning daily online news site The Seattle Lesbian.



The Burien Pride committee may still be seeking sponsors and vendors to participate in the 2017 Burien Pride Festival. If your company is interested in being a sponsor or vendor for the festival, please download an application (https://www.burienpride.com/s/2017-Vendor-Form.pdf) and mail it to 909 SW 151st Street. Volunteers are also needed.



Burien Pride welcomes neighbors, families and friends in joining them on this monumental journey to help enrich their local community. The Burien Pride Festival will take place Saturday, June 3 from 10am-10pm at Town Square Park (400 SW 152nd St., Burien, WA 98166). The event is free and open to all ages.



For additional information, please contact burienpride@gmail.com.



Courtesy of Burien Pride



