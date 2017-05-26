Local LGBTQ group gathers community support for second year of celebration

Formed in the Fall of 2015, LGBTQ non-profit group, Pride of Ellensburg (PoE) will host the 2nd annual Ellensburg Pride Parade and Festival with the theme 'Live. Love. Be.' in downtown Ellensburg, WA, on Saturday June 3rd. Pride of Ellensburg was formed in conjunction with, and is a partner project of its financial sponsor, CascadiaNow! Pride of Ellensburg will be partnering with other Ellensburg organizations and businesses to execute this year's festivities. The Pride Festival is being sponsored in conjunction with Gallery One's Art Confab taking place that same weekend. Pride of Ellensburg is still seeking opportunities to collaborate with other Ellensburg businesses who would like to be a part of the event.



Parade - The parade will start on the corner of Chestnut and University Way, heading downtown to the Rotary Pavilion. Many area organizations will take part in marching in the parade and spectators are encouraged to come and watch in support. A full map of the parade route can be found on the Pride of Ellensburg website.



Festival - The Second Annual Pride Festival will be taking place at Ellensburg's Downtown Rotary Pavilion on June 3rd from 1pm to 8pm! There will be local vendors, including LGBT and other organizations represented. There will be entertainment on the mainstage all day, including local performer Star Anna, the annual Pride of Ellensburg charity Drag Competition, and this year's headliner, Furniture Girls. Plus, this year sees the exciting addition of 'Food Truck Alley'!



Afterparty - A Pride Festival afterparty will be held across the street at Starlight Lounge for people who are 21+ starting at 9pm. A drag show performance with fan-favorites Aquasha DeLusty and friends will take place.



Ellensburg Pride is a shared experience meant to inspire and celebrate the Pride we carry in ourselves, in each other, and our community.



Pride of Ellensburg is a non-profit, community organization dedicated to inspiring and celebrating love, equality and diversity through local events, outreach and fostering opportunity. Pride of Ellensburg is responsible for the signature Ellensburg Pride Festival and Parade. Email: prideofellensburg@gmail.com



Website: www.prideofellensburg.com



Courtesy of Pride of Ellensburg



