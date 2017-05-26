by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to deliver a speech at the upcoming World Congress of Families convention in Budapest. The group is listed as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).



According to the SPLC, the convention starts May 25 and will last through May 28. The theme of this year's meeting is 'Building Family-Friendly Nations: Making Families Strong Again.' The subject of Carson's speech has not been announced.



Among the US-based hate groups slated to attend are the Alliance Defending Freedom and C-FAM, both of which advocate for criminalizing homosexuality. At the 2016 convention, held in Moscow, National Organization for Marriage (NOM) leader Brian Brown was elected president of the World Congress of Families.



The same meeting that elected Brown also backed the rollout of Russia-style 'gay propaganda' laws, criminalizing any advocacy for LGBT rights.



The resolution called for 'the adoption of legislative bans on all types propaganda concerning homosexual relationships' in order to 'uphold the interests of children' across the world.



The convention also endorsed legislation around the world to ban same-sex adoption, calling for people to study 'the negative social and psychological effects of raising children in same-gender couples.'



While laws protecting LGBT rights are on the books in Hungary, the country is currently ruled by the right-wing populist - and anti-Gay - Fidesz Party. Same-sex marriage was banned by a constitutional amendment in 2012.



Carson himself is opposed to laws protecting the American community, claiming they provide 'extra rights' for LGBT Americans.



In a speech to NOM, Carson also charged that marriage equality is part of a Marxist New World Order plot to undermine American morals.



'Our strength lies in our unity,' Carson said in the speech. 'And there are so many forces that are there to try to destroy that unity - the only way to bring America down.



'If you look in a lot of writings of the Neo-Marxists, when they talk about the New World Order, they say there's only one stick in the mud: how do you get them out of the way and how do you change them?



'They said there were two things: their Judeo-Christian faith, and their strong families. Those were the things that had to be attacked, and those things have been systematically attacked.



'There's a book called The Naked Communist... it lays out the whole agenda of how to attack the family and Judeo-Christian values, to weaken the structure of America.



'This stuff is not secret; you can read about it. You can see all the things that are happening in America today.'



The Naked Communist is a 1958 book by former FBI agent W. Cleon Skousen (1913-2006), a supporter of the far-right John Birch Society. In 1981, he was recruited to be a charter member of the Council for National Policy, a secretive right-wing think tank, by the group's founder, Tim LaHaye. LaHaye is best known as the author of the Left Behind series of books, which promotes the idea that we are now in the 'end times,' when Christ will establish his kingdom on earth.



'When we talk about liberty and justice for all,' Carson continued, 'doesn't that mean that people can be left alone, that no one else gets to change definitions on them and change life for them?' 'They have no right to say to me that I must change the way I think in order to accommodate what they believe.



'That's where the injustice comes from, and we have to understand that.'



