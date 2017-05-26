|
|
|Weekly Pets
|
Meet Bing, a handsome 11-year-old orange tabby boy! Bing is a charming fellow with the most striking, enchanting green eyes. This handsome, talkative boy likes to explore and carry a conversation with you. He's also a fan of petting time, face rubs, and rubbing up against your legs. Come meet Bing today at Seattle Humane! He can't wait to be your new best friend.
As with all of our cats, Bing is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!
Pippin is an 8-year-old Shepherd mix who is looking for a loving home. Pippin is gentle and a beautiful dog. He came to Seattle Humane after going through some traumatic experiences and as a result has some anxiety. She will need a patient family who will work with Pippin to help her feel safe and gain confidence. She has the potential to be an incredibly loyal companion once she becomes more comfortable in her home. She enjoys going for walks and having her ears scratched. She also loves treats and will take them gently from your hand. Meet Pippin today at Seattle Humane!
As with all of our wonderful dogs, Pippin has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!
Introduce to children 10 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Pippin prior to adoption. Introduce to cats.
Next adoption promo
May 23-29 | Summer Dreamin'
Summer is approaching! With longer and warmer days ahead, kick off the season by adopting a pet at Seattle Humane in Bellevue. From May 27-29, take $25 off adoption fees and embark on the joys of pet ownership. Whether you'll head to the mountains, explore the water, or catch up on TV shows this summer, there's a pet who would love to meet you! Details at seattlehumane.org
|
|
|
