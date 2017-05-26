On Sunday, June 11, the LGBTQ community and allies around the United States will march in solidarity for the dignity, freedom, equality, and love of all people regardless of gender, orientation, race, ability, religion, immigration status or economic circumstance.



A coalition of Seattle-based LGBTQ organizations has taken the lead on organizing Seattle's sister march. The Seattle Pride March will begin with a rally at 11am in Cal Anderson Park (11th Ave. & E. Howell St.). The march will step off at noon and make its way to Seattle Center via E. Pine St. and 4th Ave. The coalition's stated purpose is to 'march for all people who feel marginalized, under attack, or simply not seen, heard, or known by this administration and our fellow citizens.'



For further details about the march, please visit http://bit.ly/2qpn1B6.



25 LGBTQ organizations currently form the coalition and new members are welcome to join. As of May 17, the coalition is comprised of: BiNet Seattle, Camp Ten Trees, Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce, Center for Multicultural Health, Entre Hermanos, Equal Rights Washington, Gay City, Gender Justice League, GSBA, Ingersoll Gender Center, Lavender Magic, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in Washington, NW Network, Out in Front, PFLAG Washington State Council, PrideFest, Seattle Area Support Groups, Seattle Counseling Service, Seattle International Socialist Organization, Seattle Men's Chorus & Seattle Women's Chorus, Seattle Nonbinary Collective, Seattle Pride, Three Dollar Bill Cinema, U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle (United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance), Washington Won't Discriminate.



All of the LGBTQ community's most cherished events for Pride weekend, like Trans Pride, the Capitol Hill Pride Festival (this year called the Capitol Hill Pride Festival - Bite of Pride), the Dyke March, PrideFest Capitol Hill, the Pride Parade, and PrideFest at Seattle Center, will all happen as usual the last weekend of June 23-25.



For further inquiries about the Seattle Pride March on June 11, 2017, please contact Egan Orion at egan@pridefest.org. The Coalition's Leadership Team includes representatives from Gay City, the GSBA, Seattle Pride, and Seattle PrideFest.







EDITOR'S NOTE: In addition to the events outlined above, Capitol Hill Pride Festival organizers are sponsoring two independent free speech events on Capitol Hill on June 10 and June 11 in support of the Washington DC National Pride March. The Saturday, June 10 event, called the Capitol Hill Pride March & Rally, is scheduled to run from 10am-10pm. The Capitol Hill centered march steps off from Seattle Central College at 10am and continues to the main stage at Broadway E & E Harrison St. followed by a rally from 10:30am-10pm. On Sunday, June 11, the Capitol Hill Pride Festival is organizing 'The Equality March for Unity and Pride - Seattle' which will run from 11am-6pm. The Sunday march will start at Broadway & E. Pike St. at 11am and proceed to the main stage at Broadway E. & E. Harrison St.



Capitol Hill Pride Festival organizers will also be organizing their annual Capitol Hill Pride Festival (this year called the Capitol Hill Pride Festival - Bite of Pride) on Saturday, June 24, from 10am-10pm on Broadway E. (between 10am-10pm).



For more information on the Capitol Hill Pride Festival events, visit http://www.capitolhillpridefestival.info/



