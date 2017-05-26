by Miryam Gordon - SGN A&E Writer



Seven shows are opening in the beginning of June on our local stages! But the back half is pretty quiet. Maybe that will give you a chance to catch up with all the stuff you'd love to see but can't fit into two weekends! While there's a lot of great stuff that many have been waiting for, you may want to make a special effort to catch ArtsWest's Sweeney Todd with a superb non-traditional multi-ethnic cast you won't often see.



Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, ArtsWest, 6/1-7/1

Stephen Sondheim's bloody masterpiece tells the tale of an unjustly exiled barber returning to 19th century London to seek vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, where her integration of an ingredient into her meat pies has the people of London lining up.



Lydia, Strawberry Theatre Workshop, 6/1-24

Lydia centers on two young women who move across borders - one between nations, and one across metaphysical borders between unknown, unseen worlds. Although technically hired as a maid, Lydia's primary responsibility is caring for the family's near-vegetative teenage daughter named Ceci, who was left in a coma after a mysterious accident that occurred right before her quinceanera, or 15th birthday. Unlike the family that surrounds her, Lydia is able to translate Ceci's thoughts - an adolescent stew of childhood memories, criticism and carnality.



Welcome to Braggsville, Book-It Repertory Theatre, 6/7-7/2 (opens 6/10)

This satire of contemporary American issues follows a college student whose personal tragedy becomes the center of a national media storm. With a sincere heart, this coming-of-age novel for a new generation intimately explores how all Americans are linked to - and culpable in - the country's racial injustices.



Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, 5th Ave Theatre, 6/8-7/2 (world premiere) (opens 6/15)

Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year class reunion. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, this is a bubbly '90s confection. The casting of this world premiere hints that this is a show the 5th is pointing toward NYC and Broadway.



Into the Deeps, DangerSwitch! , 6/8-6/17 (at Theatre Off Jackson)

An ensemble-created piece, co-directed by Eddie DeHais and Alyza DelPan-Monley, will explore the ocean as a platform to investigate how political and socio-economic structures manifest, creating a funny and gut-wrenching visual spectacle with transformative design elements. The play is largely movement-based.



The Legend of Georgia McBride, ACT Theatre, 6/9-7/2 (opens 6/15)

How can an Elvis impersonator become a winning drag queen in the Florida Panhandle? With an empty bank account and pregnant wife, he's going to have to answer that question fast in this music-filled comedy about finding your true voice.



Downstairs, Theatre22, 6/14-7/9 (at ACT)

This Teresa Rebeck play asks, 'What happens when a brilliant lost soul comes to stay in his sister's basement and refuses to leave? What if the menacing brother-in-law doesn't approve?' In a dog-eat-dog world, these siblings find a haven of sorts in an unfinished basement as they attempt to make sense of the past and negotiate how to move forward into the future.



