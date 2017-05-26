by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Brandy and Chromeo will headline the LA Pride Festival on June 10 and 11, in West Hollywood, if you happen to be in SoCal at that time. Joining them are former teen heartthrob Aaron Carter, pop singer Kat Dahlia and rapper iLoveMakonnen, plus a half dozen other artists, who will all appear at the Park Stage presented by Blue Shield. That same weekend, on the opposite coast, Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will headline Pride in the Street, on Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh. The concert is a ticketed event with prices starting at $49; Kesha headlined last summer's show that sold out with 7,000 in attendance. Meanwhile, R&B star Tinashe and Grammy winner Estelle ('American Boy,' 'One Love') are on the lineup for San Diego Pride on July 15 and 16, which also includes En Vogue.



Not everyone was happy with Katy Perry's performance last weekend on SNL, which featured about a dozen drag queens, including some who appeared on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' Migos, a three-person hip-hop act that worked with the pop star on her new single 'Bon Appetit,' reportedly refused to work with the drag queens, which led to a last minute production change and some of the queens being sent home after days of rehearsal. A few of the performers who were asked to leave, as well as anonymous SNL staff members, supported the claims that Migos were uncomfortable with having the drag queens around them, and if you look closely at the performance of 'Bon Appetit,' you'll notice the queens seated away from the rap act on a large feasting table, while two straight female dancers sit cozily next to them instead. Fortunately, Perry kept many of the queens in the 'Swish Swish' number that was broadcast on the popular NBC variety series. As mentioned a week ago, Perry is set to appear at the Tacoma Dome on February 3, and to my knowledge Migos isn't touring with her.



Mary Lambert has released the music video for 'Know Your Name,' the uptempo lead single from her new EP Bold. The video is set in a gaming arcade and features nearly an all-female cast, including Tony Award winner and 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Sara Ramirez, who came out as bisexual late last year while giving a speech at the True Colors Fund's 40 to None Summit. In the video, Lambert and Ramirez appear as tough girls and rivals that settle the score over a game of foosball, then drive off together in a vintage convertible. Directed by Erix Arocha, the video can be viewed on YouTube on the artist's channel, MaryLambertVEVO. Lambert is scheduled to perform next month at Seattle PrideFest at Seattle Center.



There aren't any new concerts to announce this week, but there is an addition to an upcoming show. Michael Franti & Spearhead will support Train as an opening act at its July 15 performance at The Gorge Amphitheatre, joining O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield, who were previously announced on the bill.



Finally, don't forget that the Northwest Folklife Festival is happening this weekend, May 26 to 29, at Seattle Center featuring lots of live music from a variety of acts and genres. Organizers have recently stated that the event, which is free to the public, is in danger of being canceled in 2018 unless enough donations are collected. So support your local artist community and plan an afternoon this weekend at Northwest Folklife, now in its 45th year! For more information and to check out the full lineup of entertainment, log onto nwfolklife.org.



