|
|
|Dismiss the lawsuit, Ed Murray's attorneys ask court
|
by Mike Andrew -
SGN Staff Writer
Attorneys for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit charging that he paid an underage boy for sex in the mid-1980s.
The suit, filed by local attorney Lincoln Beauregard on behalf of Delvonn Heckard, alleges that Murray paid for sex with Heckard up to 50 times, starting when Heckard was only 15 and therefore under the age of consent.
Murray aggressively denied the charges but eventually dropped out of his race for re-election on May 8.
In court documents filed May 24, Murray's attorneys, Malaika Eaton and Robert Sulkin, said that their client 'denies any inappropriate contact with the Plaintiff or any minor.'
They also argued that Heckard had failed to state a legitimate claim in the lawsuit and that the claims are barred by Washington's statute of limitations, meaning that even if true, the charges can't be litigated because the events took place too long ago.
Murray's attorneys then asked for the suit to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it could not be refiled, and that the court award Murray his legal expenses.
In the filing, Murray's attorneys admit that Murray knew two other accusers - Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson - but said the Mayor 'denies he engaged in any inappropriate conduct or inappropriate relationship' with them.
No mention was made of the fourth accuser, Maurice Lavon Jones, who claimed that Heckard introduced him to Murray when he was 15.
To date, only Heckard has filed a lawsuit against Murray. Simpson tried to file a suit, but his criminal history and the length of time elapsed since the alleged offenses caused his attorneys to back out of the case.
Both Simpson and Anderson have told their stories to local TV stations. Jones was in King County Jail when he gave a statement accusing Murray to Beauregard, but he was interviewed by the Seattle Times about his charges.
Even if the court dismisses the suit against Murray, the date for filing in the mayoral race has passed, and he can no longer run for re-election.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mayor Ed Murray and Generations Aging with Pride host 'Aging the LGBTQ Way' June 3
------------------------------
Seattle to host sister march for Washington DC National Pride March June 11
------------------------------
Rev. Troy Perry, founder of LGBTQ denomination, first American to receive Cuba's CENESEX award
------------------------------
Think twice before you support I-1552, religious leaders tell their colleagues
------------------------------
Dismiss the lawsuit, Ed Murray's attorneys ask court
------------------------------
Pride Foundation awards $438,000 in scholarships to 108 student leaders
------------------------------
Gay City Arts, Season 5: RESISTANCE!
September 2017 through May 2018
Gay City Arts now accepting applications until June 7 at 5pm
------------------------------
'Family 2.0: An Asian Pacific Islander LGBTQ Gathering' a huge success!
------------------------------
AGING WITH PRIDE
NATIONAL HEALTH, AGING AND SEXUALITY/GENDER STUDY
------------------------------
Capitol Hill Clean Sweep June 4
------------------------------
Burien Pride launches first annual Burien Pride Festival June 3
------------------------------
Pride of Ellensburg to host 2nd annual Pride Parade and Festival June 3
------------------------------
New City of Seattle fund seeks new ideas for achieving results and racial equity
------------------------------
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to speak at hate group convention
------------------------------
Patty Murray introduces federal $15 per hour minimum wage bill
------------------------------
Betsy DeVos OKs anti-LGBT discrimination by schools
------------------------------
Health care catastrophe if Trump gets his way
23 million to lose insurance; deep cuts to HIV services, research
------------------------------
Ex-waiter sues New York restaurant for HIV discrimination
------------------------------
Teen may proceed with gender transition without parental consent, Minnesota court rules
------------------------------
'First Trans Chechen' speaks on Russian TV
Chechens demolish Gay concentration camp, fate of prisoners unknown
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------