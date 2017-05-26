In these frightening times, many of us find ourselves under attack - because we are trans or nonbinary, and laws are being written about where we are allowed; because we are LGBTQ and shamed for how we love and experience desire; because we live with disabilities and our bodies refuse to submit to the demands of capitalism; because we are black and indigenous and brown and we live in fear of violence from the police; because we aren't the shapes or sizes named desirable; because we are undocumented and are called illegal in this state; because we are trans and cis women still fighting for the right to make choices about our own bodies.



The resistance against our current administration is beautiful, multifaceted and strong. Gay City Arts is thrilled to have the opportunity to rise to meet it, to be part of a new movement growing defiantly up out of the center of what has been cut down. The joy we feel to be part of the swell is why the theme of Gay City Arts, Season 5 is: RESISTANCE!



Gay City Arts, Season 5 runs from September 2017 through May 2018

Gay City Arts is looking for work that can be dance/movement, theater, spoken word/poetry/writing, burlesque, drag, music, film, visual, or can be multi-genre, etc. that addresses and reflects the theme of RESISTANCE!



Gay City wants to make the application process as easy as possible. They write:



'Our hope is that this application is an accessible experience through which you can tell us about yourself and what you'd like to do for Gay City Arts, Season 5. We know that experiences of oppression impact the way we value ourselves (i.e., see our art as 'good enough' to apply) and also affect the way we experience forms and institutions. This is why we're here to support you with this application.'



To download an application, visit



https://www.gaycity.org/uploads/Gay%20City%20Arts,%20Season%205%20Application.pdf



For more information or to talk to a supportive person about applying in person, email arts@gaycity.org to schedule an appointment.



Gay City Arts will also be hosting a few information sessions for artists interested in applying - to discuss how to go through the application process and what they're looking for in the upcoming season. You can RSVP to arts@gaycity.org or just drop-by on Wednesday, May 31, from 5:30-7pm. Gay City, 517 E. Pike St.



DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION for Gay City Arts, Season 5: RESISTANCE! is Wednesday, June 7 at 5pm to be considered.



Courtesy of Gay City Arts



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!