POZSeattle is pleased to present its annual Pride Summer BBQ on Wednesday, June 14th from 6-8:15pm at the Cuff Complex (13th & E Pine) on Capitol Hill. (Look for the social on the patio.)



Meet us on the back patio for our 1st Summer Grillin' event of the year, socializing, to catch-up with old friends, to make new ones, and a whole lot of fun. Please bring your appetite for Burgers, Chicken Breasts, Beef Hot Dogs, Boca Burgers, Chips, Salads and Desserts with all the fixin's!!



Bring out the rainbows, triangles, flags! Wear bright colorful shirts, shorts, socks, boas, hats, etc& to show off your pride.



This event is offered at no cost -no one turned away for lack of funds - but to help with overhead cost, we ask a $5.00 donation. You can always give more. We are fully self-supported by your donations. Beverages will be provided as always, by the Cuff at regular prices, and again is for all HIV-Positive men and their friends, family, support group, regardless of age, shape, size, color, or gender identity.



POZSeattle is a social organization run for and by Seattle-area HIV-positive guys that is committed to planning and promoting fun, social activities. Our primary social event is always held on the 2nd Wednesday most months. For questions or more information about this event, to plan your own social event, or to be added to our event promotions email list, email contactpozseattle@gmail.com or visit us on the web at www.pozseattle.org



Courtesy of POZ Seattle



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!