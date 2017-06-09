by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump's approval ratings have sunk to all-time lows, according to a Quinnipiac poll released June 7, with concerns over his honesty and ties to Russia driving dissatisfaction with him.



According to the poll, 57% of respondents now have a negative view of Trump, with only 34% taking his side. This is similar to a May poll in which Trump was down 57% to 35%.



A total of 68% of poll respondents are 'very concerned' or 'somewhat concerned' about Trump's relationship with Russia.



Thirty-one percent said they believe Trump 'did something illegal' in his dealings with Russia, and another 29% believe he did something unethical. Only 32% say his actions toward Russia were perfectly fine.



Respondents are even more suspicious of Trump's advisors. Forty percent say the advisors did something illegal with respect to Russia, and 25% say they did something unethical. A mere 24% say they did nothing wrong.



Trump is too friendly to Russia, according to 54% of poll respondents. Three percent say he is too unfriendly, and 38% say he has the right attitude.



Russia is an adversary, 45% of voters say, while 8% say it is an ally.



By a margin of 68% to 29%, respondents said that Trump is not levelheaded, his worst grade on that quality. Opinions of most other Trump qualities are also negative. Poll respondents also said the following:



o Trump is not honest: 59%-36%



o Trump does not have good leadership skills: 58%-39%



o Trump does not care about average Americans: 58%-40%



o Trump does not share their values: 64%-33%



On the other hand, 62% of respondents said Trump is 'a strong person,' and 57% said he is 'intelligent.'



Nevertheless, 'There is zero good news for President Donald Trump in this survey, just a continual slide into a chasm of doubt about his policies and his very fitness to serve,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



'If this were a prize fight, some in his corner might be thinking about throwing in the towel. This is counterpuncher Donald Trump's pivotal moment to get up off the mat.



'With a third of the members of his own party questioning his levelheadedness, this is clearly the moment the president needs to steady the ship.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!