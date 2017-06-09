by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Anti-Gay preacher Scott Lively is off the hook on charges of 'crimes against humanity,' a federal court has ruled, but the judge in the case said from the bench that Lively is guilty.



Lively, an ally of Ugandan officials who introduced a 'kill the gays' bill in 2009, was sued in US courts by Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG), an LGBT rights group. Lively, the group charged, was the real author and prime motivator of the bill and had incited hatred and violence against the Ugandan LGBT community.



To get at Lively, a US citizen, SMUG relied on a little-known US law, the Alien Tort Statute, which allows foreign citizens to sue US citizens in US courts for violations of international law.



Lively's lawyers moved for dismissal on the grounds that he had not violated any international laws, but a federal judge ruled in 2013 that persecution of LGBT people is a crime against humanity.



While that ruling meant Lively could be tried under the Alien Tort Statute, a US Supreme Court decision in an entirely separate case put limits on the application of the law. A plaintiff can only sue for crimes that are connected to the United States, the high court said.



Applying that precedent, US District Judge Michael Ponsor dismissed the suit against Lively. Although the preacher had sent emails to Uganda from the United States, the scene of the crime was Uganda and not US territory, the judge found, so Lively can't be held liable under the law.



Nevertheless, the judge added, he's guilty as hell.



Ponsor described Lively's anti-Gay statements as 'pathetic...crackpot bigotry' and said it was clear he 'tried to repress freedom of expression by LGBTI people in Uganda, deprive them of the protection of the law, and render their very existence illegal.'



'Anyone reading this memorandum should make no mistake,' Ponsor wrote.



'The question before the court is not whether [Lively]'s actions in aiding and abetting efforts to demonize, intimidate, and injure LGBTI people in Uganda constitute violations of international law. They do.'



SMUG said they considered the suit 'a win' even though the charges against Lively were dismissed.



'The court's ruling recognized the dangers resulting from the hatred that Scott Lively and other extremist Christians from the US have exported to my country,' SMUG Executive Director Frank Mugisha said.



'By having a court recognize that persecution of LGBTI people amounts to a crime against humanity, we have already been able to hold Lively to account and reduce his dangerous influence in Uganda.'



Jen Nessel from the Center for Constitutional Rights agreed.



'SMUG will now work out whether to appeal, or to go to the state courts. But as far as Lively is concerned, I hope it puts him in his place,' she told Gay Star News.



In addition to advising Ugandan officials on persecuting their LGBT citizens, Lively also has connections with Russian politicians and is said to be the originator of Russia's ban on 'gay propaganda.'



Lively co-authored The Pink Swastika, which suggests that 'homosexuals were the true inventors of Nazism and the guiding force behind many Nazi atrocities' and that the rainbow flag is a 'symbol of the 'end times.'



