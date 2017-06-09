by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Who says state prosecutors don't have a sense of humor?



Utah Assistant Attorney General David Wolf came up with a novel argument in a lawsuit by an anti-Gay attorney suing to invalidate same-sex marriage.



Chris Sevier filed a lawsuit demanding the right to marry his MacBook, on the grounds that marrying his laptop would be just as valid as two men or two women marrying. Sevier has filed similar suits in Texas and Kentucky.



Wolf responded to Sevier's lawsuit on behalf of the state of Utah, explaining that the laptop in question is in fact under the age of consent.



'Under Utah law, Sevier's computer is not a party legally capable of entering into a solemnized marriage and cannot meet the consent requirement of the unsolemnized marriage statute,' Wolf wrote in a court filing.



'Even if that were not the case, unless Sevier's computer has attained the age of fifteen, it is too young to marry under Utah law.



'Therefore, Sevier cannot satisfy even the most basic requirements for a valid marriage under Utah law. His factual allegations are not plausible, and his claims should be summarily dismissed.'



Wolf's brief also affirmed that same-sex marriage is not the same thing as marrying an inanimate object.



'In Obergefell, the Supreme Court recognized that the liberty interest in marriage, as protected by the United States Constitution, 'requires a State to license a marriage between two people of the same sex.'



'Obergefell does not establish a constitutionally protected right to marry a laptop computer or marry more than one person.



'Nor does any decision of any court expand the right to marry to such a result. Simply put, there is no substantive due process liberty interest in marrying an inanimate object, or in marrying multiple people.



'Plaintiffs' claims based on being denied the ability to marry a computer or marry polygamously fail as a matter of law.'



Ironically, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert - who ordered state attorneys to pursue a long legal struggle to avoid recognizing same-sex marriages - is now in the position of having to defend them as part of Utah state law.



The governor's legal counsel also filed a brief against Sevier, but it was not as inventive as Wolf's.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!